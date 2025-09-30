James Franklin’s Big-Game Struggles at Penn State Continue, Is Time Running Out?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

By Luke Brown

The door has never been more wide open than it was on Saturday night for James Franklin to win a “big game.” It was the highest-attended White Out Game in Penn State’s history, the Nittany Lions came in ranked third in the country and were favored by three and a half over Oregon, the nation’s sixth-best team. ESPN’s College GameDay was in town. Legendary coach Nick Saban, sports media superstar Pat McAfee, and all the likes to build up a huge game in Happy Valley.

Then, seemingly just as quickly, it all fell apart.

Again.

Down 17-3, Penn State climbed back in the final quarter to tie the game and force overtime. Both teams went on to score and tie once more, at 24-24. Despite allowing a touchdown in the second overtime frame, the Nittany Lions defense delivered with a huge point-after-touchdown stop with an interception.

That wouldn’t be the only interception though, Drew Allar’s first pass of double OT was picked off by Dillon Thieneman to walk-off the game.

Another primetime loss.

It’s Franklin’s 21st loss against an AP Top Ten team in his tenure at PSU. He’s only won four games against top ten teams, and the list of stats for Franklin is lengthy.

Franklin is 2-21 against AP Top Six opponents, the second-worst behind Virginia Tech’s Frank Beamer at 2-24. It’s his 15th straight loss against a Top Six team.

Franklin’s record against AP Top 25 teams as a whole isn’t much better at 15-30. In terms of the Nittany Lions games against foes Michigan and Ohio State? 4-17.

James Franklin at Penn State: • 1-15 vs. top 5 opponents

• 4-21 vs. top 10 opponents

• 15-30 vs. top 25 opponents

• 4-17 vs. Michigan and Ohio State — Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) September 28, 2025

Taking the Blame for Big Game Let Downs

Franklin took a step in the right direction in postgame comments following the loss to the Ducks.

“It’s not really a narrative. It’s factual,” said Franklin on the “big game” stigma. “I try to look at the entire picture and what we’ve been able to do here, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to find a way to win those games. I totally get it, and I take ownership, and I take responsibility.”

But will the fans care if goes further south?

Fire Franklin?

Chants rained down from upset fans on Saturday that included two simple – yet so passionate – words: “Fire Franklin!”

Penn State fans have started chanting “Fire Franklin.” pic.twitter.com/7fbERwNxOW — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) September 28, 2025

At some point, the question must be asked on whether the Penn State administration should listen to those chants.

Luckily for Franklin, he has another chance to prove himself against Indiana and Ohio State in Big Ten play. At the beginning of the season, Indiana was not a Top 10 ranked team, but they are now, coming in at No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25. The Hoosiers are off to a super-hot start, continuing last year’s momentum.

Even with losses to Oregon and Ohio State, there’s still an outside chance for the Nittany Lions to make the College Football Playoff, assuming they win every other game.

But, what if they don’t?

If Penn State loses three regular season games – to Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana – it’s almost unconscionable to not make a change at the head coaching position.

As for Franklin, he’s already moved on to the dumpster fire that is UCLA:

Game Week! Let’s do this TOGETHER Nittany Nation. We need EVERYONE – students, faculty, lettermen, alumni & fans worldwide – locked in on being 1-0 against UCLA Saturday! #WeAre — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) September 28, 2025

A win over the hapless Bruins is almost a guarantee, but make no mistake about it, Franklin must deliver for the remainder of the season.