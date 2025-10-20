Union

How Philadelphia Union Stack Up vs. Chicago Fire & Orlando City SC Ahead of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr Sports Editor

I am Sports Reporter that covers Pro & College Sports in Philadelphia & any other events that are featured in Philadelphia

Published20 Oct 2025

Chester PA: Now that the MLS Regular Season as come to an end, your Philadelphia Union will be entering as the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs as the Number 1 seed in th East with homefield & will play the winner of the Wildcard Round which will feature Chicago vs Orlando City which takes place on Wedesday in Chicago

Lets take a look at how the Philadelphia Union did this season against Chicago & Orlando City SC

Chicago Fire: 

The Union would play 2 games against the Chicago Fire & the Union would get 2 wins in the regular season & how those games went

June 25 at Chicago, the Union would win the game 1-0 on Penalty Kick goal from Bruno Damiani

Aug 23 at Subaru Park, the Union would shutout the Chcago Fire 4-0 on Goals from Baribo, Wagner, lloski & Jean Jacques

Orlando City SC: The Union would play 2 games against Orlando City in the regular season & get a  win & Draw, How did those games go

Feb 22 at Orlando City: This was the 1st game of the regular season & the Union would get the 4-2 win behind 2 goals from Tai Baribo & the 1st coaching win for new Head Coach Bradley Carnell

 

 

April 5 at Subaru Park, Game would end in scoreless draw, Union had their chances to score & Andre Blake would make a huge save to keep it scoreless in the 2nd half

Based off what we saw from the 4 games between the 2 possible playoff opponenets, I would say the better matchup would be Chicago but from a league perspecitve, Orlando City would be the better draw.

Playoff Schedule:

  • Game One: Sunday, October 26 – 5:30 p.m. ET (Subaru Park) on Apple TV, &  FS1
  • Game Two: Saturday, November 1 – 5:30 p.m. ET (SeatGeek Stadium or Inter & Co) on Apple TV
  • Game Three (if necessary): Saturday, November 8 – TBD on Apple TV