Ken Rosenthal: Philadelphia Phillies Could Tempt Athletics for Struggling Reliever Mason Miller at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies are in search of controllable relievers and Sacramento Athletics closer Mason Miller certainly fits the bill. According to MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal, the Phillies might be crazy enough to make a Mason Miller trade happen.

In his latest MLB news and notes over at The Athletic, Rosenthal touches on the A’s stance on the former All-Star closer. Once considered untouchable, the A’s may now be willing to listen to potential trades for the struggling Miller and the Phillies are likely No.1 on the list. Rosenthal adds “the way the A’s see it, only a few teams are bold enough to propose an offer for Miller worth of consideration.” Those other teams: the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

What Would it Take for the Phillies to Trade for Mason Miller with Three Free Spending Teams Involved?

So, the Phillies might be able to trade for Mason Miller but it’s going to take a haul, eh? And they’re potentially competing against the Dodgers and Yankees?!? That certainly ups the ante on any potential trade for Miller. Here’s what a potential Mason Miller trade might look like for the Philadelphia Phillies including the sending three MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects to Sacramento.

Phillies Get: RHP Mason Miller

Athletics Get: INF Aidan Miller (#2), C Eduardo Tait (#4), RHP Mick Abel (#5), RHP Moises Chace (#7), & a player to be named later

The Phillies would need to send a handful of MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects to the A’s in exchange for Miller including INF Aidan Miller, C Eduardo Tait, and RHP Mick Abel.

Mick Abel would immediately enter the A’s rotation upon arrival in Sacramento.

Aidan Miller would be used to replace 33-year-old third baseman Gio Urshela who is set to depart the A’s at the end of the 2025 season.

Eduardo Tait would provide the A’s with organizational depth at the catcher position. He’s not expected to be Big League ready until 2028 or 2029 which is when incumbent catcher Shea Langeliers is set to become a free agent

Chace is essentially the “throw in” player of the trade but has the ability to become the best pitcher of the pair traded. The 22-year-old righty is projected to be an MLB starter in 2026 or 2027.

Why Mason Miller Makes Sense for the Phillies

Miller would provide an immediate jolt of energy to the Phillies’ bullpen that is struggling to find their way. Paired with relievers Matt Strahm, Orien Kerkering and hopefully an effective Daniel Robertson, the addition of Miller has potential to give the Phillies an October ready bullpen down the stretch.

Mason Miller DESTROYING Hitters. pic.twitter.com/1LOLhXdiL9 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 7, 2025

Why Mason Miller Doesn’t Make Sense for the Phillies

It’s been established that acquiring Mason Miller would put a significant dent in the Phillies farm system. A farm system that was ranked No. 17 in baseball heading into the 2025 season. But that might just be worth it to keep the Phillies World Series window open a bit longer. But, what if Mason Miller’s struggles aren’t just a blip and are actually the norm?

Miller was lights out for the Oakland Athletics in 2024 compiling 28 saves with a 2.49 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP in 55 games. He earned an All-Star nod and set records in the 2024 All-Star Game but he’s been anything but that guy in 2025. To date, Miller is struggling in 2025 compared to 2024 with a 4.04 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, four homers allowed, and a 4.3 BB/9.

Those numbers are more on par with his 2023 numbers, so maybe the real Mason Miller is the current version and not the All-Star closer. If that’s the case, the Phillies can hardly afford to bring in another average bullpen arm while shipping off the farm in the process.