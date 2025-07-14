Phillies Reportedly Interested in Controllable Relievers Including Minnesota’s Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax as the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline Approaches

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to return from the All-Star break with a slight lead over the New York Mets in the National League East and as one of the top teams in the National League. Despite some early success, the Phillies still have many question marks as the calendar gets ready to flip to August and the push for Red October begins in earnest. A handful of those question marks can be found in the Fightins bullpen.

The Phillies ‘pen ranks 23rd in Major League Baseball with a 4.38 ERA and ranks in the bottom half of a handful of statistical categories including WHIP (23, 1.37), earned runs (15, 150), home runs (15, 41), and opponents’ batting average (24, .256). It’s been so bad that no reliever, with the exception of maybe Orien Kerkering, can be trusted with a lead So, it makes sense that the bullpen would be a major focus of the front office as the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline approaches on July 31 at 6:00 PM/EDT.

Phillies in Search of “Controllable” Relievers

According to multiple reports including The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, the Phillies are focusing on the ‘pen as the trade deadline approaches. As Gelb and MLB Insider Bob Nightengale have noted, the club may be “willing” to part ways with higher rated prospects in order to obtain controllable bullpen arms such as Minnesota’s closer Jhoan Duran and setup man Griffin Jax.

Duran is the more well known of the two Minnesota relievers. A hard throwing righty, Duran routinely touches 100-MPH with his fastball with a 31.0% career strikeout rate and a ground ball rate of nearly 64%. In short, he’s inducing a groundball out if he’s not striking a batter out. The 27-year-old has been incredible for the Twins this season posting 15 saves with a 1.66 ERA, 49 strikeouts, and a 1.31 WHIP in 43.1 innings pitched. Duran earned American League Reliever of the Month honors for his May performance where he posted a 4-1 record with seven saves and a 0.60 ERA.

Jhoan Duran, Gross 98mph Splinker. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/nXQ7eIBlei — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 26, 2025

The 30-year-old Jax has excelled as a reliever after initially making his Big-League debut as a starter. Since 2022, Jax has posted a 3.22 ERA out of the ‘pen with a strikeout rate approaching 31%. Unlike Duran, Jax doesn’t rely on his fastball in high-leverage situations but rather his highly effective changeup. Hitters have been struggling with Jax’s change of pace pitch which has led to a 50% groundball rate.

How “Controllable” are Minnesota Duo?

The Minnesota duo is very controllable, giving the Twins some serious leverage when it comes to any potential trades. Both Duran and Jax are arbitration eligible for the next two seasons are considered very cheap compared to other bullpen arms. Duran is making $4.125MM and Jax is making $2.365MM this season, respectively. Both would be due a raise over the next two seasons or could have their arbitration time bought out with a contract extension.

Griffin Jax, Vicious 3227 RPM Sweeper. 😤 pic.twitter.com/UpM1xamwXC — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 26, 2025

How Likely are the Twins to Move Either Reliever?

Would Minnesota move either reliever is the real question. As of the All-Star break, the Twins are 47-49 and 11.5 games out of the AL Central but only 4.0 games out of the final AL wild card spot. Granted, Minnesota would have to jump over four other teams to get into the postseason including the Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Angels, respectively. Still, the club could decide to hold on to their pieces in an effort to make a run at the wild card.

What Would the Phillies Have to Give Up?

In order to get one pitcher with two-years of control, the Phillies would likely have to give up at least two Top 100 prospects that aren’t named Andrew Painter. That includes Aidan Miller (22), OF Justin Crawford (49), C Eduardo Tait (63), and perhaps SP Mick Abel. Minnesota asking for a player off of the current roster such as Bryson Stott isn’t out of the question. To acquire both Duran and Jax would likely mean a massive haul that could set the Phillies farm system back a bit.

About the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline

The 2025 MLB trade deadline is set for Thursday, July 31 at 6:00 PM/EDT. In order for any trade to be made, the trade must be approved by the Commissioner’s office by the 6:00 PM deadline.