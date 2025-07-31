Phillies Acquire Minnesota Twins OF Harrison Bader for a Pair of Prospects

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Surprise! One day after the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins made a deal sending top rated closer Jhoan Duran to the City of Brotherly Love for a pair of MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects, the two teams once again swapped players. The Phillies sent a pair of minor leaguers to the Twins in exchange for veteran outfielder Harrison Bader.

The Phillies have acquired outfielder Harrison Bader from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league outfielder Hendry Mendez and minor league pitcher Geremy Villoria. To make room for Bader on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Brett de Geus was DFA’d. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 31, 2025

A former Gold Glove Award winner (2021), Bader will bring much needed stability to the Phillies outfield. The 30-year-old is slashing .258/.339/.439 with 12 homer runs, 38 RBIs, and a .778 OPS. Defensively, Bader has played all three outfield positions this season in Minnesota and, for the StatCast-minded fan, has an outs above average and a fielding run value of five, which puts him in the top three of active left fielders.

The Phillies will be Bader’s sixth team in his nine-year big-league career which includes MLB Postseason experience with St. Louis, the New York Mets, and New York Yankees. Bader’s contract takes him through the end of the 2025 season with a mutual option for 2026.