Slugger Kyle Schwarber is making a serious run at the Philadelphia Phillies‘ single-season home run record, and he’s doing it in style. With 49 home runs through 137 games, Schwarber is on pace to match or eclipse Ryan Howard’s longstanding franchise record of 58 homers set in 2006. At his current rate, he could finish the season with approximately 58 to 59 home runs, depending on his performance in the final stretch.

Schwarber’s pursuit of Howard’s record has garnered attention both on and off the field. While Schwarber has not publicly commented on the chase, the Phillies’ slugger has expressed his focus on the team’s success rather than individual milestones. “I’m not trying to go out there and think about records or anything like that,” Schwarber said. “I’m more just trying to go out on a daily basis and help these guys win. If that happens, it’s great. If it doesn’t, it’s great.”

As the season progresses, fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see if Schwarber can continue his torrid pace and etch his name into Phillies history. With his power-hitting prowess and the team’s playoff aspirations, every game becomes a potential chapter in the chase for Phillies immorality.

Philadelphia Phillies Single Season Home Run Ranks

Rank Player Season Home Runs 1 Ryan Howard 2006 58 2 Kyle Schwarber 2025* 49 3 Ryan Howard 2008 48 4 Mike Schmidt 1980 48 5 Ryan Howard 2007 47 6 Jim Thome 2003 47 7 Kyle Schwarber 2022 46 8 Ryan Howard 2009 45 9 Mike Schmidt 1979 45 10 Chuck Klein 1929 43

