Schwarber’s Historic Four-Homer Night Powers Phillies Past Braves

What started ugly ended historic. Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola surrendered three runs in the first inning, but it was Kyle Schwarber to the rescue with a night for the ages.

Schwarber blasted four home runs, becoming the first Phillies player since Mike Schmidt in 1976 to accomplish the feat, as the Fightins’ crushed the Atlanta Braves, 19-4, on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

KYLE SCHWARBER FOUR HOME RUN GAME ARE YOU KIDDING pic.twitter.com/GY7JA2x721 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 29, 2025

The slugger went deep in the second, fourth, sixth, and eighth innings, sending the near sellout crowd into a frenzy with each swing. His final blast, a towering shot to right, punctuated a blowout that saw the Phillies offense erupt for 20 hits.

The power surge also pushed Schwarber’s season total to 49, putting him on pace to surpass Ryan Howard’s franchise-record 58 home runs set in 2006.

According to the internet, Kyle Schwarber is on pace for 59.2 home runs this season. Ryan Howard’s Phillies single season home run record (58) is in some serious jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/0IZWvtXGxl — Mike Lipinski | @SportsTalkPHL (@themikelipinski) August 29, 2025

Nola settled down after his rocky start, working six innings and holding Atlanta to one more run the rest of the way. The bullpen handled the final three-plus innings with ease as the Phillies rolled to one of their most lopsided wins of the season.

The victory not only showcased Schwarber’s power but also reinforced the Phillies’ offensive depth. Every starter recorded at least one hit, with Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Harrison Bader each adding multi-hit nights.

With the win, and the New York Mets 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins, the Phillies tightened extended their grip atop the NL East to 5-games, while the Braves were left reeling after one of their worst losses of the season.

By the Numbers