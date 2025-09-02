Kyle Schwarber Named NL Co-Player of the Week After Four-Home Run Game

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber was named National League Co-Player of the Week, Major League Baseball announced Monday, following a historic four-home-run performance.

On August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, Schwarber hit four home runs and drove in nine runs, setting a new Phillies single-game RBI record and becoming just the 22nd player in MLB history to hit four homers in a game. His power surge pushed him to 49 home runs on the season, leading the National League.

This marks the second Player of the Week honor of Schwarber’s career—the first came during the week of September 9, 2024

Schwarber shares the award with Rafael Devers, now with the San Francisco Giants, who batted .478 with three home runs and 10 RBIs during the same week, earning him his fourth career Player of the Week honor—his second this season (after a May 2025 AL Player of the Week), and his first in the National League.

The recognition marks another milestone in Schwarber’s standout 2025 campaign. His power surge comes as the Phillies continue their push toward the postseason.