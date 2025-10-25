Luke Colella leads Villanova to win over Albany on Homecoming

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Radnor, PA: There is a certain feel when you get to welcome back the alumni for homecoming, and that is what we saw on Saturday as Villanova Wildcats would do battle with Albany Great Danes from Villanova Stadium. Villanova comes into the game with a 5-2 (4-1 in CAA) & off a dominating win over Hampton, while Albany made their way to the main line with a 1-6 (0-3 in CAA) and off getting blown out by Rhode Island.

How the game went:

Villanova wins the toss & elects to receive, Albany gets the ball to begin the 2nd half, Villanova would go 3 and out on their first drive while Albany walks down the field for a Touchdown.

On the following kickoff, Villanova would run it back 71 yards & get stopped on 4th down & the Wildcats would respond with a sack on 3rd down. The Wildcats would get the ball back and drive down to Albay 6 & get stopped for the 2nd time on 4th down in the 1st quarter, this time it was a low snap for an 18-yard loss. Villanova’s defense comes out for a 3-and-out. The positive is that you get stopped, and your defense responds with 3 & out. Albany would take a 7-0 lead at the end of 1st quarter.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats would get the ball driven down & this time make the 1st down on 4th down & the drive would end with a 5-yard TD Run from David Avit

Albany would block the extra point. Albany led 7-6 with 10 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. Villanova recovered the fumble on the kickoff & they went backward on the drive & connected on 41 field goal for a 9-7 lead. Later on in the 2nd quarter, the Wildcats would drive down for 23-yard field goal to increase the lead at 12-7 at halftime.

Based on what we saw in the first half, what could the Wildcats do to get things going and limit the number of mistakes?

The Wildcats’ first drive would result in getting picked off & Albany would drive down & attempt a 47-yard FG that got blocked & Villanova would take advantage as Pat McQuaide would connect with WR Luke Colella from 34 yards for a 19-7 lead with 8:21 left in the 3rd quarter

The Wildcats would keep the pressure on Albany & force an INT. Albany would hit FG as the Wildcats continue to lead 22-10. Luke Colella would catch his 2nd touchdown of the game which made it 29-10

Albany would get into the endzone thanks to 2 bad penalties on the Wildcats & attempted to go for 2 but fumbled the snap, Wildcats lead 29-16. The Wildcats would stop the Great Danes on 4th down & the Wildcats picked up the win to go 6-2 on the season & their 20th straight win at home.

Postgame:

What is next:

Villanova now has a record of 6-2 (5-1 in CAA) & will now head into the Bye week & return to game action on Nov 15 against Stony Brook.