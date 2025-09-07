Villanova Wildcats Secure 24–17 Season Opener Victory Over Colgate Raiders

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Radnor, PA: There is a certain buzz when you start the season at home & that is what we saw on Saturday as the Villanova Wildcats took on the Colgate Raiders from Villanova Stadium. This would be the first game of the season for the Wildcats, while Colegate made their way to the Main Line off a win last week.

Villanova would debut a new QB in Nichols St. graduate transfer Pat McQuaide.

How the game went:

Villanova would score the game’s first 2 touchdowns as the first one was from RB Isaiah Ragland from 1 yard out & then one of the plays of the game came in the second quarter as Villanova had a 4th down & Pat McQuaide would run it in from 28 yards out

Colgate would get on the board to stop whatever momentum the Wildcats had, and the Wildcats would take a 14-10 lead into halftime. So what can the Wildcats do to put the game out of reach and start the season 1-0?

The Raiders would fight back and get the game tied at 17 with 2:25 left in the 3rd quarter. At this point, the crowd inside Villanova Stadium couldn’t believe what they were seeing, & how could the Wildcats respond? Well, they would hit back with a 56-yard touchdown Pass from Pat McQuaide to Lucas Kopecky

Late in the 4th quarter, the Raiders would try to get the game tied, but the Villanova defense would make the stop & the Wildcats would run the clock out with a big run from Isaiah Ragland and would stay in bounds. As the Clock hits zero, Villanova gets the win 24-17 & this was a type of game you needed your defense to make the plays needed and to have your running game run the clock out.

Postgame:

Villanova Coach Mark Fernate

Villanova QB Pat McQuaide

#Villanova QB Pat McQuaide set a record for most passing yards for a @NovaFootball QB in their Debut passing Connor Watkins I asked Pat McQuaide about setting the record #TapTheRock #NovaNation #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/FPD1BJaYnY — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) September 7, 2025

Final Numbers:

What is next:

Villanova will attempt to go 2-0 when it takes on Penn State next week at Beaver Stadium, while Colgate will take on Syracuse.