Villanova Defense & Special teams makes plays in win over Eastern Kentucky in FCS Playoffs

Radnor PA: There is a certain feel when you get to host postseason games & that is what we saw on Saturday afternoon as the Villanova Wildcats took on Eastern Kentucky in the first round of the FCS Playoffs from Villanova Stadium. Villanova entered the playoffs as an 11th seed and Eastern Kentucky made their way to the Main Line for the Playoff encounter with

How the game went:

Eastern Kentucky would not play around as they came out swinging in the first quarter with 2 touchdowns & one of them was 77 yards on the second play of the game by Joshua Carter. Special teams would have a huge part in the comeback for Villanova as it started with Safety as Eastern Kentucky could not handle the punt and rolled out of the endzone & then later on the Wildcat’s special teams would block FG to stop whatever chances that Eastern Kentucky had. Villanova would get into the endzone in the second quarter by Devin Smith which cut the lead to 17-9.

Later on in the second half, The Wildcats would find the Endzone which cut the lead to 1 at 17-16 as Watkins connected with James Welde

The Special teams for the Wildcats in the second half came up huge especially two big field goals from Ethan Gettman for 22-17 lead & it would come down to the defense to make one final stop & this happened

CATS WIN! CATS WIN! CATS WIN! VILLANOVA MOVES ON TO THE SECOND ROUND! HOW THE FINAL PLAY OF THE GAME SOUNDED ON THE VILLANOVA SPORTS RADIO NETWORK! pic.twitter.com/EAhdjv3xjD — Villanova Football on FSR Philadelphia (@NovaFBfoxphl) November 30, 2024

This was the type of game where the Wildcats just did not know what hit them and they responded in the only way that Villanova knew how to and that was chop away and make the other team make mistakes.

Postgame:

Eastern Kentucky Coach about the officials:

Eastern Kentucky Coach Walt Wells about how the Officials were in the game vs Villanova#FCSPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6YYuDn8nFz — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 30, 2024

Villanova Coach Mark Fernate on how the team responded:

What I asked to #Villanova Coach Mark Ferrante on win over Eastern Kentucky in the @NCAA_FCS playoffs #NovaNation #FCSPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/NSfA3lskm3 — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 30, 2024

Final Numbers:

What is next:

Villanova will now head on the road for a showdown with Incarnate Word Cardinals football in San Antonio in Round 2 of the FCS Playoffs next week.