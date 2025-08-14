Malcom Jenkins to Enter Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In a powerful moment blending surprise and honor, former Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins was named to the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The announcement came following an unexpected invitation to the team’s joint practice with the Cleveland Browns, where Jenkins—now a budding photographer since his 2022 NFL retirement—was invited inside NovaCare Complex by Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie for the big news. Alongside Jenkins, the late Bucko Kilroy will also be inducted, with the ceremony set for November 28 against the Chicago Bears.

This recognition caps off one of the smoothest transitions from on-field stalwart to honored legend in recent memory. Jenkins’ time in Philadelphia began in 2014 when he signed as a high-profile free agent after five seasons with New Orleans. His performance never disappointed: three Pro Bowl selections, starting all 96 regular-season games during his six-year tenure, and an ironman-like work ethic—he played 99% of his defensive snaps in five of those six seasons, never shirking a drill or assignment.

On the field, Jenkins emerged as a defensive centerpiece. A versatile chess piece in the secondary, he covered deep zones, blanketed receivers as a nickel defender, and stood his ground in the run game. Remarkably consistent, he led the defense with 100-plus tackles in each season, while also logging 5.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 11 interceptions, and 77 pass deflections. Notably, he returned four interceptions for touchdowns—second-most in franchise history behind Eric Allen.

Beyond the stats, Jenkins’ leadership and presence were instrumental. Named team captain during the Eagles’ historic Super Bowl LII victory—Philadelphia’s first-ever Lombardi Trophy—he exemplified the role of leader and floor general. Off-field, his dedication shone even brighter. His foundation championed opportunities for underserved youth, earning him the Eagles’ nominee spot for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2019, and the NFLPA’s Byron “Whizzer” White Award in 2017 for his community outreach.

Malcolm Jenkins laid out Brandin Cooks pic.twitter.com/1WccyQ5yKw — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 5, 2018

Reflecting on the honor, Jenkins humbly admitted, “I thought we were just catching up. No idea. It caught me off guard, where I was lost for words for a second, which is not usually a thing for me. It’s a huge honor.” He continued, “It’s confirmation that what I did meant something and had impact beyond what I did on the field. It was about the people that I interacted with and how those people then changed. It’s a great testament not only to me, but to everybody that I had a chance to interact with.”

Lurie summarized the dual essence of both honorees: “Malcolm and Bucko are most deserving of our team’s highest honor, having played integral roles on the 1948, 1949, and 2017 championship-winning teams.” Indeed, Malcolm Jenkins’ legacy is dual in nature—anchored in elite on-field performance and amplified by meaningful off-field impact. As he prepares to join the Eagles’ pantheon this November, it’s clear his name will stand among the franchise’s all-time greats.