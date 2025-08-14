North Catholic and Temple Alum Bucko Kilroy to be Enshrined in Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia Eagles icon Frank “Bucko” Kilroy will be formally inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025, with the ceremony slated for November 28 during the game against the Chicago Bears.

A Philadelphia native and Temple University All-American, Kilroy began his storied NFL journey in 1943 as an undrafted free agent with the wartime “Steagles” merger of the Eagles and Steelers. Over a remarkable 13-season career with the Eagles (1943–1955), he played both offensive and defensive line, earning Pro Bowl honors in 1952, 1953, and 1954, and being recognized on the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1940s Philadelphia.

Kilroy’s iron-man durability was legendary—he did not miss a single start for eight straight seasons. One of his iconic moments came during the 1948 NFL Championship Game played in a blizzard at Shibe Park: positioned as a defensive tackle, he recovered a late fumble deep in Eagles territory and then pulled a key block as a pulling guard to spring Steve Van Buren for the game’s only touchdown, sealing Philadelphia’s first world championship. He followed it up with another championship in 1949, as the Eagles shut out the Rams 14-0, helping complete back-to-back title seasons.

After retiring from the field, Kilroy embarked on a long NFL career as a coach, scout, and executive that spanned 64 seasons. He served with the Eagles as an assistant coach before moving into personnel roles, and later held key roles with multiple teams, helping lay the groundwork for the modern NFL Scouting Combine and draft system. He passed away in 2007 at age 86, but his legacy lives on—and this Hall of Fame induction only cements his status among the franchise’s all-time greats.