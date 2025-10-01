Matt Strahm Passes Physical, 2026 Phillies Option Guaranteed

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Matt Strahm has officially secured his 2026 season with the team after passing his end-of-season physical. This guarantees his $7.5 million club option for next year, ensuring his continued presence in the Phillies’ bullpen for another season.

Strahm’s contract, initially signed in March 2024, included a $4.5 million base salary for 2026. The option featured performance-based escalators: an additional $1 million at 40 innings pitched, another $1 million at 50 innings, and a final $1 million at 60 innings, at which point the option would vest and become guaranteed, contingent upon passing a physical.

In the 2025 season, Strahm exceeded expectations, logging 62⅓ innings with a 2.74 ERA, a 27.3% strikeout rate, and a 7.8% walk rate. He also recorded six saves and 22 holds, marking his fourth consecutive season with double-digit holds. His consistent performance made the vesting of his option a near certainty.

With Strahm’s 2026 option now guaranteed, the Phillies solidify their bullpen depth for the upcoming season. His role as a reliable left-handed reliever remains crucial as the team prepares for the challenges ahead.