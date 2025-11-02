MLB 2025-26 Offseason Key Dates: Phillies Free Agency Decisions, Deadlines, and What’s Next

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Now that the final out of the 2025 World Series has come and gone, Philadelphia Phillies fans can put another year of Red October heartbreak in the rearview mirror and focus on the future. The 2025-26 MLB offseason will undoubtedly be one that charts the course for the next five to ten years of Phillies baseball.

There are countless questions ahead — who stays and who goes in free agency, whether big trades are on the horizon, and how the front office will balance an expensive veteran core with the next wave of talent. Here’s a look at the key dates of the MLB offseason, followed by what they mean for the Phillies specifically.

MLB 2025-26 Offseason Calendar

Date Event / Deadline Details End of World Series Offseason officially begins All 30 clubs enter offseason mode once the final out is recorded. Five days after World Series Free agency opens; Qualifying Offers due Teams must extend qualifying offers to eligible free agents. Players can begin negotiations with all 30 teams. Nov. 9, 2025 (approx.) Qualifying Offer deadline for players Players have 10 days to accept or reject QOs. Nov. 18, 2025 Deadline to accept Qualifying Offers Determines which players become free agents with compensation attached. Nov. 20, 2025 40-Man Roster Protection Deadline Clubs must protect Rule 5-eligible players by adding them to the 40-man roster. Nov. 21, 2025 Non-Tender Deadline Teams must tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players or make them free agents. Dec. 2–5, 2025 MLB Winter Meetings (Dallas, TX)** Executives, agents, and media gather; major trades and signings often occur. Dec. 10, 2025 Rule 5 Draft Eligible minor leaguers not on the 40-man roster can be selected by other teams. Jan. 15, 2026 International Signing Period Opens Teams may sign eligible amateur players from international markets. Runs through Dec. 15, 2026. Jan. 30, 2026 (est.) Arbitration hearings begin Player-team salary disputes are resolved before spring training. Mid-Feb 2026 Spring Training begins Pitchers and catchers report to camps in Florida and Arizona.

Additional Notes

Clubs may begin minor league free-agent signings immediately after the World Series.

Non-tendered players become unrestricted free agents.

Teams can trade arbitration-eligible players any time before tender deadlines.

Qualifying Offers are one-year deals worth the average of MLB’s top 125 salaries.

Why it Matters for the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies enter the 2025-26 offseason in a familiar but crucial position — a proven contender with big roster questions. Every deadline on this calendar could shape the franchise’s competitive window heading toward 2026.

Qualifying Offers and Free Agency Decisions

The Phillies are expected to face major decisions immediately after the World Series. Key veterans like Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, and Ranger Suárez are likely candidates for qualifying offers, which must be extended within five days after the World Series ends.

The Nov. 18 deadline for players to accept or reject those offers will determine whether Philadelphia receives draft-pick compensation or keeps cornerstone talent in-house.

Schwarber’s power, Realmuto’s importance behind the plate, and Suárez’s postseason track record make these among the most pivotal early calls.

Contract Options on Key Veterans

Within the same five-day window, the Phillies must decide on José Alvarado’s club option and Harrison Bader’s mutual option.

Alvarado remains one of Philadelphia’s most trusted late-inning arms, while Bader’s elite defense and playoff experience offer value — but both come with cost considerations.

How the front office handles these options will shape the club’s early payroll flexibility and bullpen depth.

Arbitration and Non-Tender Deadline

By Nov. 21, the Phillies must make decisions on arbitration-eligible players — determining which to tender contracts for 2026.

Backup catcher Garrett Stubbs headlines a small group of potential non-tender candidates.

These moves, while subtle, often set the tone for roster turnover and future payroll management.

40-Man Roster Protection Ahead of the Rule 5 Draft

With the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 10, the Phillies must protect top prospects in mid-November.

Andrew Painter and Gabriel Rincones Jr. are among the most notable names who could draw outside interest.

Leaving key talent unprotected risks losing future contributors for minimal return.

Building a Contender for 2026 and Beyond

After another deep run but postseason exit, the Phillies’ offseason focus centers on sustaining a championship-caliber roster.