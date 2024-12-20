MLB Free Agency: Phillies Add Outfielder Max Kepler

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Phillies officially announced the signing of free agent outfielder Max Kepler on Friday afternoon. MLB Insider’s Mark Feinsand and Todd Zolecki first reported the signing on Thursday evening. The deal is reportedly a one-year, $10 million contract.

Welcome to Philly, Max! We have signed outfielder Max Kepler to a one-year contract, as announced today by Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski. pic.twitter.com/s1rFo6OfYu — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) December 20, 2024

Kepler, who turns 32-years-old in February, has spent his entire 10-year career with the Minnesota Twins. The lefty’s stats are nothing worth fawning over. In parts of 10-seasons, Kepler has hit .237 with 161 homers, 508 RBI, 789 strike outs, and a .746 OPS. His best season as a Major Leaguer came in 2019 when he slashed .252/.336/.519 with a career high 36 homers, 90 RBI, and an .855 OPS. Kepler’s most recent successful season was 2023 when he slashed .266/.332/.484 with 24 homers, 66 RBI, and an .816 OPS.