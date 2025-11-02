News
Phillies Free Agency: Schwarber, Realmuto, and Suárez Among Nine to Hit Open Market
Nine Phillies Officially File for Free Agency
Nine members of the Philadelphia Phillies officially filed for free agency, reducing the club’s 40-man roster to 30 players. The Phillies will have until 5:00 p.m. Thursday to negotiate exclusively before the players are free to sign with any team.
Players filing for free agency:
-
RHP Jordan Romano
-
RHP David Robertson
-
RHP Walker Buehler
-
RHP Lou Trivino
-
LHP Ranger Suárez
-
LHP Tim Mayza
-
C J.T. Realmuto
-
OF Max Kepler
-
DH Kyle Schwarber
During this exclusive period, the Phillies can also extend one-year qualifying offers (QOs) to eligible players. Schwarber and Suárez are expected to decline, likely pursuing multi-year deals in free agency. Realmuto, however, cannot receive a qualifying offer since he already received one following the 2020 season.
If any player rejects a qualifying offer and departs in free agency, the Phillies would receive a compensatory draft pick after the fourth round of the 2026 MLB Draft.
Philadelphia’s offseason decisions — particularly regarding Schwarber’s power bat, Realmuto’s leadership behind the plate, and Suárez’s stability in the rotation — will shape the club’s direction heading into 2026.