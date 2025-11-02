News

Phillies Free Agency: Schwarber, Realmuto, and Suárez Among Nine to Hit Open Market

Mike Lipinski photo
By
Mike Lipinski
Author photo
Mike Lipinski Sports Editor

Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbles in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @TheMikeLipinski

All posts by Mike Lipinski
Sports Editor

Published12 minutes ago on November 02, 2025

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
USATSI_21472945 (1)

Nine Phillies Officially File for Free Agency

Nine members of the Philadelphia Phillies officially filed for free agency, reducing the club’s 40-man roster to 30 players. The Phillies will have until 5:00 p.m. Thursday to negotiate exclusively before the players are free to sign with any team.

Players filing for free agency:

  • RHP Jordan Romano

  • RHP David Robertson

  • RHP Walker Buehler

  • RHP Lou Trivino

  • LHP Ranger Suárez

  • LHP Tim Mayza

  • C J.T. Realmuto

  • OF Max Kepler

  • DH Kyle Schwarber

MLB 2025-26 Offseason Key Dates: Phillies Free Agency Decisions, Deadlines, and What’s Next

During this exclusive period, the Phillies can also extend one-year qualifying offers (QOs) to eligible players. Schwarber and Suárez are expected to decline, likely pursuing multi-year deals in free agency. Realmuto, however, cannot receive a qualifying offer since he already received one following the 2020 season.

If any player rejects a qualifying offer and departs in free agency, the Phillies would receive a compensatory draft pick after the fourth round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Philadelphia’s offseason decisions — particularly regarding Schwarber’s power bat, Realmuto’s leadership behind the plate, and Suárez’s stability in the rotation — will shape the club’s direction heading into 2026.