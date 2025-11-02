Phillies Free Agency: Schwarber, Realmuto, and Suárez Among Nine to Hit Open Market

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Nine Phillies Officially File for Free Agency

Nine members of the Philadelphia Phillies officially filed for free agency, reducing the club’s 40-man roster to 30 players. The Phillies will have until 5:00 p.m. Thursday to negotiate exclusively before the players are free to sign with any team.

Players filing for free agency:

RHP Jordan Romano

RHP David Robertson

RHP Walker Buehler

RHP Lou Trivino

LHP Ranger Suárez

LHP Tim Mayza

C J.T. Realmuto

OF Max Kepler

DH Kyle Schwarber

During this exclusive period, the Phillies can also extend one-year qualifying offers (QOs) to eligible players. Schwarber and Suárez are expected to decline, likely pursuing multi-year deals in free agency. Realmuto, however, cannot receive a qualifying offer since he already received one following the 2020 season.

If any player rejects a qualifying offer and departs in free agency, the Phillies would receive a compensatory draft pick after the fourth round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Philadelphia’s offseason decisions — particularly regarding Schwarber’s power bat, Realmuto’s leadership behind the plate, and Suárez’s stability in the rotation — will shape the club’s direction heading into 2026.