Things to know for NLDS Game 1 of Phillies vs Dodgers

Philadelphia: Playoff baseball returns to South Philadelphia this weekend as the Phillies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. Here are a couple of things to keep an eye on if you are attending Game 1 of the NLDS on Oct 4.

Other Events going on

Oct 4:

Gritty 5K presented by Penn Medicine starting at 10 AM from Xfinity Mobile Arena

Flyers Preseason game at 12:30 PM at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Temple Football at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 PM

Broadcast Information:

The National League Playoffs this year will be on TBS & will also be on truTV & Streamed on HBO Max & calling the Phillies-Dodgers series is Brian Anderson, analyst Jeff Francoeur, and reporter Lauren Shehadi

On the Radio side, 94 WIP is the Flagship home for the Phillies, & calling the games will be Scott Franzke for the majority of the game, while Phillies TV Voice Tom McCarthy will do the 4th & 5th Innings. Larry Anderson will be the game Analyst for the home games, while Kevin Stocker will be the Analyst for the road games

Dave O’Brien, Jessica Mendoza will be on the National Call for ESPN Radio

What time is the Game?

Game 1 on Oct 4 at 6:38 PM

Phillies Hall of Famer & 1980 World Series champion Mike Schmidt to throw 1st Pitch before Game 1

Possible new effects for Jhoan Duran entrance?

Flames in the outfield? We’re gonna have some new additions to the Jhoan Duran Light show, aren’t we? pic.twitter.com/o8Ok9EhaP0 — Anthony SanFilippo (@AntSanPhilly) October 3, 2025

Any Pregame fan events?

There will be a Postseason Block Party, which will be at Citizens Bank Way, and will have a Ferris Wheel

The Final touches is being put on the ferris wheel for the pregame block party outside Citizens Bank Park #Phillies #RedOctober #Postseason pic.twitter.com/TqADrLXLo0 — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 3, 2025

Other things at the Block Party include music by DJ HBK on the Phillies Block Party Stage, presented by Hatfield. They will have bungee jump, face painting, and cornhole at the Budweiser Bar mixed with food and drinks from local food trucks, as well as samplings and giveaways

What time do the gates open?

4:08 p.m. All gates open & All fans will receive Postseason rally towels, compliments of GIANT and Pennoni.

Game 1 Pitching Matchup:

The Phillies will send Cristopher Sánchez, while the Dodgers will have Shohei Ohtani

Any new food options:

The Phillies will have a 9-9-9 Challenge, which is located behind Section 128 at the South Philly Market

1 bite-sized hot dog paired with a mini beer to get through all nine innings. The Price is $54.99

Phillies are offering a 9-9-9 challenge of hot dogs and beers for the postseason. pic.twitter.com/Z0wKMaQFh8 — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) October 3, 2025

Some other new food for the postseason

Fall Classics Shake – Left Field Plaza at Coca-Cola Corner (Treats Window): Richman’s vanilla soft serve hand-spun with luscious dulce de leche, topped with a locally sourced apple cider donut and served in a limited-edition 2025 Postseason mason jar.

Stuffed Turkey Eggroll – Left Field Plaza at Bull’s BBQ: All your favorite Thanksgiving leftovers in every bite — hand-carved turkey, savory stuffing and cranberry sauce, all rolled and fried to crispy perfection. Served with a warm turkey gravy dipping sauce.

Pumpkin Spice Affogato – Section 101 at The Yard: A fall twist on a classic treat — smooth pumpkin cold brew poured over hand-dipped Richman’s vanilla ice cream, served in a Phillies souvenir cup and paired with a spiced ginger cookie from Sweet Crumbs.

S’mores Espresso Martini – Available at concession bars throughout Citizens Bank Park: Whipped vodka, rich espresso, crème de cacao and marshmallow syrup shaken into a smooth cocktail crafted for the feeling of fall — finished with a toasted marshmallow skewer.

Red October Souvenir Items – Available throughout Citizens Bank Park concessions: Represent the 2025 Postseason in style with exclusive Red October souvenir items, including collectible fountain soda cups, limited-edition can coolers and specialty cocktails you can only find at Citizens Bank Park.

Red October Beer Lineup – Section 134 and 323 Brotherly Brews Marketplace, and Section 207 Drink MKT: Celebrate the arrival of Red October with a winning lineup of fall-inspired brews. This seasonal roster features fan favorites like Yuengling & Sly Fox Oktoberfest, Tröegs Master of Pumpkins, Conshohocken’s Nightmare on East Elm Street and New Belgium Atomic Pumpkin Ale.

Color-Changing Beer Bat with Home Plate Stand – Sections 112, 141, 203, 317 and 323 and Pass & Stow: Enjoy the 2025 Postseason in style with a limited-edition beer bat — complete with a Home Plate stand and a color-changing surprise when filled!

Beer Lovers: Fill it up with your favorite draft at Kona Big Wave Bar, Leinenkugel Left Field, Miller Lite Liberty Landing and Pass & Stow. Cocktail fans: Try our signature Red October Punch served in the bat at Sections 112, 203, 317 and 323.

Pierogi Poutine – Sections 135 and 208 at Hatfield Grill, and Section 323 at 1883 Burger Co: Mini cheddar pierogies loaded with creamy white cheddar cheese curds, fresh jalapeños and crispy fried onions — all smothered in our house-made beef short rib gravy for the ultimate feeling of comfort.