NFL Roster Cuts: Jack Stoll To Be Released By Giants

The Eagles could look to bring back another old friend.

While news came out two days ago that Boston Scott is expected to be back on the market, on Tuesday news broke that TE Jack Stoll is not expected to remain with the team.

There’s no way of knowing for sure, but the Eagles are now reportedly cutting the guy who was the favorite for the third tight end position. Could they be looking to bring Stoll back on board.

Stoll has not been a major receiving threat, but is a great blocking tight end.

In a few spans of injuries where he got more snaps, it also certainly appeared that he could have been used more in the passing game had he received more targets.

Stoll was an UDFA of the Eagles in 2021 and spent the past three seasons with the Eagles before the Giants signed him this offseason.

