NFL Free Agency: Giants Signing Jack Stoll

The Eagles are losing another one of their free agents, this time to an NFC East rival.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports tight end Jack Stoll is heading to New York.
Former Eagles TE Jack Stoll reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Giants, per source. pic.twitter.com/JvJVaOOzna
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024
There’s no arguing that a Saquon for Stoll trade would have the Eagles coming out on top, but Stoll has been an underrated player for the Birds.
Stoll has been a greatly effective blocker and had been a viable passing option despite the fact he rarely gets targets even when he’s open.
He joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2021.
The Eagles are now relying on Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra at the position with the former having recent injury trouble and the latter being injured seemingly constantly, so much so he retired from playing in college due to it. Albert O was also re-signed, though it remains to be seen if he’ll secure a roster spot given he was a healthy scratch for basically the entirety of the 2023 season before hitting IR so the Eagles could free up a roster spot.
Look for the Eagles to search for options at the position to fortify their depth.
DE Brandon Graham
G Landon Dickerson
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
P Braden Mann
LS Rick Lovato
K Jake Elliott
DE Bryce Huff
RB Saquon Barkley
LB Zack Baun
OL Matt Hennessy
WR DeVante Parker
DB CJ Gardner-Johnson
LB Devin White
RB D’Andre Swift
QB Marcus Mariota
LB Nicholas Morrow
TE Jack Stoll
C Jason Kelce
DT Fletcher Cox