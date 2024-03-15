Eagles

NFL Free Agency: Giants Signing Jack Stoll

Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman
NFL Free Agency: Giants Signing Jack Stoll

The Eagles are losing another one of their free agents, this time to an NFC East rival.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports tight end Jack Stoll is heading to New York.

There’s no arguing that a Saquon for Stoll trade would have the Eagles coming out on top, but Stoll has been an underrated player for the Birds.

Stoll has been a greatly effective blocker and had been a viable passing option despite the fact he rarely gets targets even when he’s open.

He joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2021.

The Eagles are now relying on Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra at the position with the former having recent injury trouble and the latter being injured seemingly constantly, so much so he retired from playing in college due to it. Albert O was also re-signed, though it remains to be seen if he’ll secure a roster spot given he was a healthy scratch for basically the entirety of the 2023 season before hitting IR so the Eagles could free up a roster spot.

Look for the Eagles to search for options at the position to fortify their depth.

 

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
