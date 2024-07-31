Eagles

NFL Top 100: Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown Crack Top 25

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
NFL Top 100: Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown Crack Top 25 Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Eagles offense just continues to be well represented in the NFL Top 100 this year.

The latest editions to the list include receiver AJ Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hitting number 21, AJ Brown moves up the list just a bit from his placement at 22 last season.

Brown has put up two straight seasons over 1400 yards with the Eagles since being traded to Philadelphia.

With 1456 yards and seven touchdowns last season, Brown makes his third overall Top 100 list in five seasons in the league.

Meanwhile, the man throwing him the ball comes in at 15.

For Jalen Hurts, it’s a bit of a fall in the rankings – he was ranked up at three in the last rankings.

This is his second appearance following his 3,858 yards passing, 605 on the ground, and 38 total touchdowns.

The pair add to the placement of Lane Johnson at 41, Saquon Barkley at 86, and DeVonta Smith at 90.

The Eagles have not had a defender named to this year’s Top 100 list.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

