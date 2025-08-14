Nick Castellanos’ 2025 Season Has Been a Nightmare

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

For the Philadelphia Phillies, 2025 has been a year filled with highs and lows — but for Nick Castellanos, it’s been mostly lows. The veteran outfielder, once a reliable middle-of-the-order bat, is enduring one of the worst seasons of his career, and the numbers tell the story.

Through 117 games, Castellanos is slashing just .256/.294/.412 with a .706 OPS. His 23 doubles and 15 home runs might look respectable on paper, but the lack of consistency and situational hitting has been glaring. His on-base percentage is well below league average, and his 95 OPS+ suggests he’s been a below-average hitter when adjusting for league and ballpark factors.

The recent splits are even more alarming. Over the last 7 days, Castellanos has just 1 hit in 21 at-bats (.048 BA), striking out 5 times with no extra-base hits. His last 14 games haven’t been much better — hitting .163 with a meager .233 slugging percentage. Even stretching it to the past month, his .186 average and .302 slugging underline a prolonged slump that has severely impacted the Phillies’ lineup.

This isn’t a short-term funk — the last 365 days show a hitter in decline. Over that span, Castellanos has batted .262 with a .736 OPS, both marks far below his career norms. His BABIP (batting average on balls in play) this season sits at .299, indicating that while there’s been some bad luck, the problem runs deeper — poor plate discipline, weak contact, and an inability to adjust.

With the Phillies pushing for a playoff spot, Castellanos’ struggles have created a glaring hole in the batting order. Unless he can rediscover his timing and approach, his 2025 campaign may go down as the most disappointing of his career — and a major obstacle for Philadelphia’s World Series hopes.

What the Advanced Stats Tell Us About Castellanos’ Poor 2025

Castellanos’ 2025 campaign isn’t just smudged by poor averages and empty plate appearances — it’s also starkly revealed in WAR, a metric that aggregates a player’s value both offensively and defensively. Among qualified hitters, Castellanos sits in the bottom three in WAR for the season

On FanGraphs’ WAR leaderboard, he ranks a dismal 27th overall among qualified batters — cementing his place near the very bottom of all everyday players. Within the Phillies’ roster specifically, Castellanos registers a –0.7 WAR, only above two other teammates who log similarly negligible value

To put it plainly: the veteran slugger has contributed negative value to the Phillies — a rarity for a full-time position player. This low WAR corroborates the narrative painted by his slash line and recent splits — a reflection of persistent struggles at the plate, weakening defense, and a sharp decline in all-around production.

As Castellanos continues to flounder, this WAR-based perspective drives home just how deep the hole has become. It’s not just a slump — it’s a season that, by many advanced metrics, has cost more than it’s contributed.