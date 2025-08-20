Benched Again: Nick Castellanos Sits as Phillies Shift to Outfield Platoon

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

For the third time in 11 days — and the second time in just five — outfielder Nick Castellanos is out of the Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners. The move comes a night after Castellanos went 0-for-4, part of a stretch that has defined a disappointing season for the veteran outfielder.

Manager Rob Thomson insisted the shuffle is about balancing opportunities.

“I think they’re all everyday players, to tell you the truth,” Thomson said pregame speaking about Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, Harrison Bader, and Max Kepler. “It’s just, you got to keep them all sharp at the same time if you can.”

Still, Castellanos’ comments hinted at frustration, both with his uncertain playing time and the bigger picture.

“Oh, I have no idea,” Castellanos said Wednesday morning when asked about his role. “That’s a question for Topper. He told me yesterday that he wants to make sure my knee stays good. Bader is pretty frustrated right now, so he wants to get him consistent at-bats or get him some more consistent at-bats. So, he said bear with me. And I said, ‘Whatever you need.’”

This is not the first time Castellanos and Thomson have been at odds. Earlier this season, Castellanos was briefly benched following a disagreement with the manager, raising questions about their working relationship. Combined with his uneven play, the latest lineup changes suggest that Castellanos is no longer a lock for everyday status.

Castellanos’ Poor 2025 & the Phillies Priorities Moving Forward

Castellanos entered 2025 under pressure to produce in the penultimate year of his deal. Instead, he’s posted one of the worst statistical seasons of his career, with long slumps and minimal power production dragging down the Phillies’ offense.

The timing is notable. Castellanos is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2026, and at his salary, the Phillies may face tough decisions about how to allocate resources. One looming priority is slugger Kyle Schwarber, who is both a clubhouse leader and one of the team’s most consistent sluggers. Many around the organization would argue that the money tied up in Castellanos could be better spent ensuring Schwarber remains in Philadelphia beyond his current deal.

Making Sense of the Outfield Situation

With Bader, Castellanos, Kepler, and Marsh, Thomson has leaned into a rotation system designed to balance “health” and performance. For Castellanos, that has meant more time on the bench — a jarring adjustment for a player once considered a fixture in the middle of the lineup.

Whether this is just short-term juggling or a sign of the Phillies looking toward the future, Castellanos’s reduced role has become one of the biggest storylines as the stretch run begins.