Nick Castellanos Likely to Be Traded or Released, Per Reports

Nick Castellanos’ tenure in Philadelphia seems to be approaching a crossroads deadend. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies are “likely to trade or release” him this winter amid diminishing returns, clubhouse tension, and a heavy contract load.

Not Living Up to the Contract

Castellanos is owed $20 million for the final year of his five-year, $100 million contract. That figure becomes an albatross when a player posts what is being called a “career-worst” season — a .250/.294/.400 slash line — and loses playing time down the stretch in favor of a platoon. Metrics from FanGraphs and Baseball Reference also paint a grim picture, placing him among the lower tier of outfielders in on-base percentage.

Given all that, the Phillies preference is reportedly to find a trade partner who will absorb part of the burden (estimated at $3–5 million) in exchange for a low-level prospect or depth piece. Failing to find that, they may simply eat the contract and cut him, freeing up roster flexibility for someone like Justin Crawford.

Friction with Rob Thomson

The friction between Castellanos and manager Rob Thomson is well documented and likely accelerates an exit. Earlier in the season, Thomson benched Castellanos after what he interpreted as an “inappropriate comment” when Castellanos was removed defensively. Later, Castellanos publicly criticized Thomson’s communication about roles, calling it “questionable.”

Despite the criticism, the Phillies are keeping Thomson in place. By all accounts, Topper is well-respected and liked in the clubhouse by bulk of the club. That calls into question whether Castellanos wants to remain under a skipper he has openly clashed with.

Ill-timed Comments about Phillies Phans

Adding to the tension is Castellanos’ comments after Game 2 of the NLDS, when he addressed Phillies fans. Castellanos suggested the well-known intensity of the Citizens Bank Park atmosphere is detrimental to the home team when they’re not playing well. That line drew mixed reactions. Some perceived it as a subtle reproach of the fanbase, while others defended it as an honest reflection about the weight of expectations in Philadelphia.

In a city where players are often judged by their relationships with fans as much as their on-field output, that statement may further muddy his standing.

So, What’s Next?

Trade with salary assistance from another club — The Phillies’ ideal outcome: deal Castellanos and eat part of his salary to lure a suitor.

Release and absorb the $$$ — If no club takes on the risk, Philadelphia may simply cut him and be on the hook, freeing both sides from a strained dynamic.

Hold on to what we got — EXTREMELY unlikely, but possible: Castellanos remains as a bench bat or designated hitter if no move materializes.

Whichever path they take, Castellanos’ exit would leave a void in the outfield and DH depth. Harrison Bader and Max Kepler might depart in free agency, leaving Brandon Marsh as the only returning everyday outfielder. A robust youth infusion — Crawford, etc. — could follow.

In the End…

Castellanos’ time in Philly feels like it’s on borrowed time. His diminished performance, large salary, tension with Topper, and dumb remarks about the home crowd all align with a likely separation. With Thomson returning, sticking around would mean working under a manager he’s openly criticized — and that seems a poor foundation for a reconciliation. The winter may deliver a clean break, allowing Castellanos to find a new home and Philadelphia to retool with younger, more affordable pieces.