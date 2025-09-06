No. 2 Penn State Overcomes Slow Start, Shuts Out FIU 34–0 for Second Straight Win

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

No. 2 Penn State shook off a sluggish first half and pulled away late to defeat FIU 34–0 on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions (2–0) led just 10–0 at halftime before outscoring the Panthers (1–1) 24–0 in the second half to secure their second straight win of the season.

Quarterback Drew Allar completed 19-of-33 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, including a nine-yard strike to Khalil Dinkins in the first half and a 61-yard scoring pass to Devonte Ross in the third quarter.

The run game sealed the victory in the fourth quarter. Senior Kaytron Allen broke free for a 67-yard touchdown run, while Nicholas Singleton added a five-yard score following a strip-sack by freshman defensive end Chaz Coleman. Allen finished with 144 rushing yards, while Singleton added 76.

Penn State’s defense controlled the game, limiting FIU to 290 total yards and 14 first downs. Linebacker Tony Rojas posted a game-high 10 tackles, while defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. grabbed a rare interception—the Nittany Lions’ second by a defensive lineman this season.

Special teams also contributed, as kicker Ryan Barker converted two field goals, including a 41-yarder in the third quarter.

Penn State will host Villanova next Saturday in their final nonconference matchup before entering Big Ten play.