What to know for Temple battle with 13th Ranked Oklahoma at Lincoln Financial Field

David Malandra Jr photo
By
David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr Sports Editor

Sports Editor

Published8 hours ago on September 12, 2025

Temple vs Oklahoma

Philadelphia: The eyes of College Football will be heading to South Philly for an early showdown as Number 13 Oklahoma takes on Temple from Lincoln Financial Field. Here are some things to get you ready for the game. Temple is 2-0 for the first time since 2019 & coming off a win over Howard last week. Temple is looking to shock the College Football world by knocking off Oklahoma after how Oklahoma won the previous season in Norman by the score of 51-3.

 

The last time a ranked opponent came into Lincoln Financial Field for a battle with Temple was the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes in 2023. Before the 2023 season, you would have to go back to 2019, when 21st-ranked Maryland came to South Philly. However, a team ranked in the top 15 that would come to Philly would have to go back to 2015, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, ranked 9th, came to town.

 

Hot Mic about Temple:
As game week got going, Oklahoma Head Coach was getting ready for this press conference to talk about Temple, and several Oklahoma reporters were caught on a Hot Mic about disrespecting Temple & the city of Philadelphia

 

On Friday, things would get interesting as Oklahoma would not bring their Band to Philly for the game & they got one of Temple’s Big 5 Rivals to fill in & represent Oklahoma for the game & it is the Saint Joseph’s Hawks

Oklahoma fans would make their way into Philly on Friday & would take over McGillin’s Olde Ale House

 

How will Temple defend the Oklahoma passing game?

 

Did Oklahoma fall into the Rocky Statue trap?

When opposing teams make their way to Philly & they stop by the Rocky Statue & as a joke, they try to put something on the statue & the last couple of times that they did it, those teams get beaten & embarrassed. Did Oklahoma social Media jinx their team

 

Spread for the game:

The current spread for Oklahoma vs Temple is set at 23.5 in favor of Oklahoma

 

If you’re attending the game:
Tailgates lots open at 7 AM
Stadium Gates Open at 10:30 AM

Temple would announce that Lot K for parking is SOLD OUT

 

If you’re looking to get last-minute tickets
Ticketmaster at $60
Stubhub at  $42
Viviseats at $39
Seatgeek  at $38
Gametime at $36
Ticpick at $ 36

Be advised, there will be multiple events going on down at the Sports Complex on Saturday. The Temple Oklahoma game is at Noon, but leaving will get interesting as the Phillies are home at 6 PM & there is an Eric Clapton concert at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 8 PM

 

How to watch the game:
The game will be LIVE on ESPN2 at Noon with  Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, and Marilyn Payne