Penn State Head Coach Hot Board: Matt Rhule’s Deep Ties Make Him a Natural Fit to Replace James Franklin

As part of our ongoing Penn State Head Coach Hot Board series — which began with Indiana’s Curt Cignetti — we turn our attention to another name that could make plenty of sense in Happy Valley: Matt Rhule. After Penn State parted ways with James Franklin on Sunday following a third straight loss, Athletic Director Pat Kraft has begun the search for the program’s next leader. And few coaches have the kind of background, connection, and credibility that Rhule brings to the table.

A State College native, a former Penn State walk-on, and a 1998 graduate assistant under Joe Paterno, Rhule’s ties to the Nittany Lions run deep. Add in his longstanding relationship with Kraft from their successful run together at Temple, and it’s not hard to see why Rhule’s name will be one of the first mentioned as Penn State looks to chart a new course.

Matt Rhule — Nebraska Head Coach

When it comes to potential fits for the Penn State head coaching job, few names make as much natural sense as Matt Rhule. The current Nebraska head coach has deep Pennsylvania roots — and even deeper Penn State ties. Rhule is a State College High School graduate, a former walk-on linebacker for the Nittany Lions, and spent the 1998 season as a graduate assistant in Happy Valley.

Since then, Rhule has carved out one of the most respected résumés in coaching. He’s a proven program builder who’s turned around multiple struggling programs, most notably Temple and Baylor. At Temple, Rhule built the Owls into an AAC contender, earning the respect of then–Athletic Director Pat Kraft — now Penn State’s AD — a relationship that still runs deep. His ability to recruit, develop, and instill toughness in his teams has become his calling card, traits that would resonate perfectly in State College.

Now leading Nebraska’s rebuild after the disastrous Scott Frost era, Rhule has once again shown his knack for establishing culture, accountability, and a physical identity — hallmarks of every team he’s coached.

Why He Fits at Penn State

This one’s personal. Rhule’s connection to Penn State goes beyond coaching — it’s home. He understands the culture, the expectations, and the community in a way few candidates could. His blue-collar background, combined with his proven ability to revive programs, makes him an obvious fit for what Penn State needs next: a leader who can reconnect the team with its identity and restore its edge.

And with Kraft running the search, the Rhule-to-Penn State speculation isn’t just fan talk — it’s grounded in real history and trust.

If Penn State wants a coach who understands “We Are” at its core, Matt Rhule might just be the guy.