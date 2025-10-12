Penn State Head Coach Hot Board: Curt Cignetti Leads Early Candidates to Replace James Franklin

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Earlier on Sunday, after a third consecutive loss, Penn State University officially parted ways with veteran head coach James Franklin, ending a tenure that began in 2014 and defined an entire era of Nittany Lion football. Franklin’s dismissal comes after the start of a disappointing season marred by offensive inconsistency and the inability to win big games.

Now, Athletic Director Pat Kraft faces one of the most critical hires in program history. Penn State remains one of the premier jobs in college football — backed by elite facilities, passionate fan support, and the resources of the Big Ten — but expectations will be sky-high. The next coach will inherit a roster rich in young talent but must reignite a program that’s lost its national luster.

With the Franklin era officially over, here’s a look at some of the top names to watch as Penn State begins its search for its next head football coach.

Curt Cignetti – Indiana Head Coach

If Penn State is looking for a proven winner who’s climbed the ladder the hard way, Curt Cignetti might be the most natural fit. In just two years at Indiana, Cignetti has completely transformed the Hoosiers from Big Ten afterthought to legitimate College Football Playoff contender. His 17–2 record — capped by a stunning upset of then–No. 3 Oregon on Saturday — has vaulted Indiana to No. 3 in the latest national rankings and made Bloomington one of the toughest places to play in the country.

Cignetti’s offense has become one of the most entertaining units in college football, blending tempo, balance, and creativity in a way that keeps defenses guessing. But his success shouldn’t come as a surprise. A true “football guy,” Cignetti has won everywhere he’s been — from IUP, Elon, James Madison, and now the Big Ten stage. His teams are disciplined, fundamentally sound, and built around player development — all hallmarks of a coach who knows how to maximize resources and talent.

Just imagine what Cignetti could do with Penn State’s facilities, recruiting power, and national brand. He’s already proven he can win with less; at a place like Penn State, he could take the program to new heights.

Why He Fits at Penn State

Cignetti embodies the type of coach Penn State fans have long admired — a blue-collar grinder with deep football roots, an emphasis on discipline, and a track record of building winners from the ground up. His no-nonsense approach and ability to develop talent align perfectly with the culture in Happy Valley, where success is built on toughness, preparation, and accountability.

He also understands the unique demands of a high-expectation program. Having turned around multiple stops in record time, Cignetti has shown he can recruit, motivate, and lead with a clear vision. Penn State’s rich recruiting footprint in Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic would give him access to the type of athletes who thrive in his system — smart, physical, and relentless.

In many ways, Cignetti feels like a modern throwback — the kind of coach who values fundamentals but isn’t afraid to innovate. Combine that with his recent Big Ten success, and it’s easy to see why his name would be near the top of any Penn State hot board.