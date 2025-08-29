Penn State Ice Hockey: Historic Outdoor Hockey Doubleheader Set for Beaver Stadium on January 31, 2026

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Penn State is set to make history with its first-ever outdoor hockey doubleheader at Beaver Stadium on January 31, 2026, dubbed the “Hockey Valley Doubleheader.” The men’s team will clash with Michigan State, while the women’s squad takes on Robert Morris in what promises to be a landmark celebration of college hockey.

Announced by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft, this event marks a major milestone in Penn State’s growing hockey prominence. Coach Guy Gadowsky expressed his enthusiasm, thanking the football program, athletic leadership, and fans for helping bring this vision to life. Standout freshman forward Gavin McKenna—the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft—will be in the spotlight during the men’s game. On the women’s side, standout star Tessa Janecke, the program’s all-time leading scorer and a Second-Team All-American, returns for her final season as Penn State defends its AHA regular season and tournament titles.

Beaver Stadium—officially West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium—has undergone major renovations to accommodate events like this, as part of a broader strategy to transform the venue into a year-round hub for high-profile sports and gatherings.

Game times and ticket information have yet to be released but are expected soon. With the potential to draw one of the largest crowds in college hockey history, this “Hockey Valley” spectacle is sure to be a highlight of the 2025–26 hockey season and potentially act as a precursor to the often-rumored Philadelphia Flyers-Pittsburgh Penguins outdoor clash in central PA.