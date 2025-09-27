Penn State vs. Oregon Preview: White Out Game 2025 Brings Top Ten Showdown to Beaver Stadium

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

By Luke Brown

After a really strong showing in non-conference play to begin the season, the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions are jumping into Big Ten conference play and doing so head-first. No. 6 Oregon is the visitor to State College, as the Nittany Lions and Ducks face off under whiteout conditions and a highly anticipated meeting top 10 battle.

No. 3 Penn State (3-0) vs. No. 6 Oregon (4-0)

Info: 7:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.

Betting: Penn State -3.5, O/U 53.5

Weather: 56°, most cloudy with a potential evening shower

TV: NBC/Peacock

Big Ten Championship Rematch

No one expected Penn State to be making the trip to Indianapolis for last year’s Big Ten championship game. Heading into the regular season’s final week, Ohio State would have to lose to a down-year Michigan for the cards to fall in place for a PSU-Oregon meeting in Indy, and that just simply wasn’t going to happen.

And then, it did. Ohio State played one of their worst games in recent memory at home against the Wolverines, entering Penn State into the final shortly before their regular season finale against Maryland.

In that final, Dillon Gabriel passed for four touchdowns while Oregon RB Jordan James found the endzone twice for the Ducks, and a close, offensive game went Oregon’s way for a 45-37 win. Oregon went on to see Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, a dominant win for Jeremiah Smith and OSU, en route to their national championship.

Now, it’s a rematch as Penn State reloaded a lot of their core from last year and added some key additions at receiver in the transfer portal. Oregon is a new team, with Dante Moore at quarterback and a bunch of different options at skill positions.

Another “Big Game” Takes its Turn

Oregon is the highest-ranked White Out opponent for Penn State since No. 4 Ohio State in 2018. What else is significant about that game? It’s the most recent white out loss for the Nittany Lions. The focus for years now about Penn State and James Franklin is their inability to get the job done in big games against big teams. PSU made it all the way to the CFP semifinals last season, yet lost to Ohio State, Oregon and Notre Dame and only won “big games” over Boise State and SMU.

Now, perhaps the best opportunity to win a big game since Franklin’s arrival has presented itself. College GameDay is on site in the morning, it’s the biggest game in an already-loaded college football slate, and it’s the chance for Penn State to break the stigma that’s plagued the program around winning games of this caliber.

Now or Never for Drew Allar

When you’re 3-0, it’s easy to nit-pick what’s going wrong for the team. First, it was Nick Singleton’s inability to break through for a big rush through the first two games of the season. Now, the focus is shifted off of Singleton’s run game and shifted over to Drew Allar’s pass game.

The chatter has not progressed into real talk, but there has been chatter about whether the Nittany Lions may have been better off with Beau Pribula, who’s had a red-hot start to the year in the SEC at Missouri. Penn State hasn’t seen the usual production from their starting quarterback this year, with a QBR of 38.7 from Allar, which ranks 106th in the country.

Allar needs to show that he’s the best quarterback in this game, and that Oregon’s Dante Moore doesn’t even compete with him. Moore has tallied 962 passing yards this season, with a 74.7% completion rate and 13th-ranked quarterback rating. If Allar can’t show up on Saturday night, the chatter will turn into

real talk on whether the Nittany Lions perhaps were better off with someone else throwing the football for them this season.