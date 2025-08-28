Philadelphia Eagles to Wear Kelly Green Three Times in 2025

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In the biggest “not so surprising” announcement of the offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles confirmed they will be wearing their popular Kelly Green throwback uniforms for the 2025 season. After reintroducing the classic look in 2023, the Birds will wear the jerseys three times this fall, all against NFC East rivals.

The Kelly Green games kick off October 26 (Week 8) at Lincoln Financial Field against the New York Giants. The Eagles will then wear the uniforms on the road in Dallas on November 23 (Week 12) when they take on the Cowboys. The third appearance will come in Week 18, at home against the Washington Commanders. The league will announce the exact date and time for the finale later in the season.

Philadelphia has found success in the throwbacks since their return, going 4–0 in Kelly Green the last two years. The uniforms, originally worn by the team for decades before the switch to midnight green in 1996, have always been a fan favorite.

Eagles Record in Kelly Green Since 2023

Season Opponent Result Record in Kelly Green 2023 Dolphins W 31–17 1–0 2023 Bills W 37–34 (OT) 2–0 2024 Giants W 27–10 3–0 2024 Browns W 20–16 4–0

With the NFL expanding alternate uniform usage to four games per season in 2025, the Eagles will have one more opportunity to break out a different look, likely their all-black alternates.

For fans, the Kelly Green matchups are now circled on the calendar. The jerseys connect back to the team’s history while giving a little extra energy to some of the Eagles’ biggest divisional games of the year.