Brink, Flyers Down Bruins in Shootout

In Saturday’s meeting in Philadelphia, it was a Boston lineup of roster hopefuls that took down a more experienced and veteran group. The Flyers returned the favor on Monday night in Boston.

For the second time this preseason, the Flyers needed a shootout to claim a win, defeating the Bruins, 3-2, at TD Garden.

Shots were at a premium in the opening period, as neither team scored and the Bruins held a 5-3 lead in shots.

The game remained scoreless past the midpoint of the second. Finally, at 13:38, the Flyers broke through for the game’s first goal. Noah Cates finished off a play from Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink to make it 1-0.

The Bruins answered back with 3:14 to play in the period. Sean Kuraly tipped in a centering feed from David Pastrnak to even the score at one.

In the final minute of the period, the Flyers retook the lead. Rodrigo Abols scored his second of the preseason with a quick shot past Jeremy Swayman to give the Flyers the 2-1 lead.

Through two periods, shots were 11-9 Boston.

The Flyers out-shot the Bruins, 7-4, in the final period, but Boston got the tying goal at 11:21. Morgan Geekie scored off a neutral-zone turnover, as Dan Vladar got a piece of the shot before it floated behind him to make it 2-2.

In overtime, the Flyers had all five shots, thanks in large part to a power play in the final 1:57. In the shootout, Brink scored in the first round for the only goal, as Vladar turned aside all three Boston attempts.

Vladar made 13 saves on 15 shots in the win. Swayman made 19 saves on 21 shots in the loss.

The Flyers continue the preseason on Thursday night in Philadelphia, facing off against the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.