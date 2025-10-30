Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Nashville Predators Preview: Scary Good Home Record

Kevin Durso photo
By
Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso
Sports Editor



Sports Editor

Published29 minutes ago on October 30, 2025

Flyers Predators

As the Flyers enter the final game of October, they have one trend that is certainly noteworthy. The team has a 5-1-0 record on home ice to start the season, which is especially favorable with nine of their first 12 games being at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

That continues on Thursday night, as the Flyers reach the midpoint of a five-game homestand against the Nashville Predators.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Flyers-Predators Team Leaders 10-30-2025

Flyers-Predators Players to Watch 10-30-2025

Tyson Foerster continues to put together successful games, nearly scoring the OT winner in Tuesday’s game. He has six points in nine games this season, and is a plus-6 as his line continues to drive play.

Filip Forsberg has always been among the best offensive performers for Nashville. He enters with three goals and five points in his last five games.

Flyers-Predators Goalie Matchup 10-30-2025

Dan Vladar gets the start for the Flyers. Vladar makes his first start since last Thursday’s loss to Ottawa, where he made 31 saves on 33 shots.

Juuse Saros is expected to start for Nashville. Saros allowed four goals on 31 shots in a loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, snapping a two-game winning streak.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines 10-30-2025

Predators Lines 10-30-2025

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers have called up Aleksei Kolosov to serve as backup goalie with Sam Ersson day-to-day with an injury. Emil Andrae, who was called up on Tuesday, goes back into the lineup for Egor Zamula.
  • Predators: Adam Wilsby is day-to-day with an injury. Nick Blankenburg will take his spot in the lineup. Fedor Svechkov also returns to the lineup after two games. Tyson Jost will be scratched.

Flyers-Predators Game Notes 10-30-2025

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network