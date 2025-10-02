Flyers-Islanders Preseason Preview: Dress Rehearsal Time?

Flyers

By
Kevin Durso
Author photo
Kevin Durso Sports Editor

Published October 02, 2025

Flyers Islanders

Just two games remain in the preseason and the Flyers roster is down to 24 healthy players, meaning just one cut is needed to reach the 23-player maximum.

Thursday night’s game against the New York Islanders, starting at 7 p.m., sure seems like a dress rehearsal for the final roster.

The Flyers roster is as follows:

Flyers Roster 10-2
The only non-game players are Rodrigo AbolsJett LuchankoNoah Juulsen, and Dennis Gilbert. Abols has played in all five preseason games prior.

Sam Ersson will start in goal and play the entire game.

The Islanders roster for Thursday’s game is as follows:

Islanders Roster 10-2