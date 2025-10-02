Flyers-Islanders Preseason Preview: Dress Rehearsal Time?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Just two games remain in the preseason and the Flyers roster is down to 24 healthy players, meaning just one cut is needed to reach the 23-player maximum.

Thursday night’s game against the New York Islanders, starting at 7 p.m., sure seems like a dress rehearsal for the final roster.

The Flyers roster is as follows:

The only non-game players are Rodrigo Abols, Jett Luchanko, Noah Juulsen, and Dennis Gilbert. Abols has played in all five preseason games prior.

Sam Ersson will start in goal and play the entire game.

The Islanders roster for Thursday’s game is as follows: