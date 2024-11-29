Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Fast Start Sets Tone in Win Over Rangers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

A meeting between the Flyers and New York Rangers has typically been trouble. Entering Friday’s game, the Rangers had an 8-1-1 record against the Flyers in their last 10 games.

But on Friday, the Flyers came out firing and the Rangers looked like a team still on a Thanksgiving hangover. Two quick goals set the tone, then goaltending took over, as the Flyers secured a 3-1 win over the Rangers on Friday at Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers came out flying from the start and turned it into a quick two-goal lead.

At 3:14, Tyson Foerster blocked a shot at the Flyers blue line and won a race to the puck. From along the boards, Foerster centered for Bobby Brink, who scored his fourth goal of the season to make it 1-0.

Just 70 seconds later, Travis Konecny got a step on the Rangers defense and beat Igor Shesterkin through the five-hole to make it 2-0 with his 12th goal of the season.

The Flyers out-shot the Rangers, 15-4, in the opening 20 minutes.

The Flyers continued to apply pressure in the first half of the second period, with Shesterkin continuing to make save after save to keep the Rangers in the game. Finally, the Rangers broke through just past the halfway point of regulation.

Vincent Trocheck fired a shot from the slot that beat Ivan Fedotov to make it 2-1.

Through two periods, shots were 27-14 Flyers.

The Flyers held their ground in the third, getting some scoring chances and turning aside any opportunities for the Rangers. In the final minutes, Fedotov stood tall and a great chance for Mika Zibanejad caught the side of the net.

With under a minute to play, Konecny iced the game into an empty net for his second goal of the game and 13th of the season.

Fedotov finished with 22 saves on 23 shots in the win. Shesterkin was excellent making 32 saves on 34 shots in the loss.

The Flyers get right back on the ice on Saturday night, taking on the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Rangers 0 1 0 1 Flyers 2 0 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Bobby Brink (4) (Tyson Foerster) 3:14

PHI Travis Konecny (12) (Sean Couturier, Rasmus Ristolainen) 4:24

2nd Period

NYR Vincent Trocheck (5) (Will Cuylle, Braden Schneider) 10:20

3rd Period

PHI Konecny (13) EN (Travis Sanheim) 19:32

Game Statistics