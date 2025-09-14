Rangers Claim Rookie Series Finale from Flyers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Flyers rookies faced a 2-0 deficit on Friday night and were able to turn things around in an overtime win. In the Rookie Series finale on Saturday, they faced another 2-0 deficit, but had no such luck.

The Rangers erased both Flyers goals quickly, taking the second of two games at PPL Center by a score of 5-2.

The Rangers opened the scoring for the second straight game, as Scott Morrow scored on the power play to give the Rangers the 1-0 lead.

Early in the second, an odd-man rush allowed Jackson Dorrington to jump up on the play and extend the Rangers lead to 2-0.

The Flyers got on the board and cut the lead to one as Ethan Samson rifled a shot from the left circle to make it 2-1. The Rangers answered right back on a 5-on-3 with Jaroslav Chmelar scoring to make it 3-1.

The Flyers cut the lead back to one with a goal from Alexis Gendron, his second in as many nights. But the Rangers had a quick answer again, as Noah Laba finished off a nice transition rush by Brennan Othmann to make it a 4-2 game.

The only goal of the third period came in the late stages, as Gabe Perreault put things away with an empty-net goal.

Carson Bjarnason started the game and allowed three goals on 17 shots. Joey Costanzo finished the game making 10 saves on 11 shots. Callum Tung made 21 saves on 23 shots in the win.

The Flyers rookies have an off day on Sunday before completing rookie camp on Monday and Tuesday with on-ice practices.