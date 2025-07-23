Philadelphia Phillies Ink Gage Wood and Additional 2025 MLB Draft Picks to Deals

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced the official signing of right-handed pitcher Gage Wood to a contract. The No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft reportedly agreed to a $3MM signing bonus which is slightly less than the $3.49MM that is slotted for the No. 26 pick.

It’s official! ✍️ The Phillies have signed right-handed pitcher Gage Wood, selected No. 26 overall in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft. pic.twitter.com/1dvkHL7cNP — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 22, 2025

The 6-foot, 205-pound flame thrower will report to Single-A Clearwater later this week to begin his professional career. Known for his 19 strikeout no-hitter in the 2025 College World Series, Wood began his collegiate career as a key piece of the Arkansas Razorbacks bullpen before transitioning into a starting role. Wood possesses an above-average fastball that settles around 98-MPH and a plus curveball that he uses as an out pitch. Some scouts believe the 21-year-old right-handed pitcher is earmarked for a high-leverage bullpen role perhaps as soon as this Fall.

Phillies Sign 17 of 20 2025 MLB Draft Picks

In addition to Wood, the Phillies have reportedly signed 17 of their 20 2025 MLB Draft picks. The only holdouts appear to be RHP Brian Walters (8th), INF Logan Dawson (16th), and INF Landon Schaefer (20th). Of the unsigned trio, only Walters is out of draft eligibility. The 6-foot-3-inch righty was originally a 19th round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners in the 2024 MLB Draft however he chose to return to the University of Miami for his senior season. Dawson, a local product from Eastern Regional High School (Voorhees, NJ), and Schaefer (Fayetteville Senior HS, AR). Both players are committed to play Division-I baseball in Power 4 conferences. Dawson with the ACC’s Boston College Eagles and Schaefer with the SEC’s Arkansas Razorbacks. The duo could choose to not sign in an effort to up their draft stock for the 2028 MLB Draft.