Philadelphia Phillies Officially Bring Back RHP David Robertson

The Philadelphia Phillies have officially announced the re-signing of relief pitcher David Robertson. Robertson’s deal is a 1-year deal worth $16MM with a prorated payout of around $6MM. Robertson has been optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in order to tune up for his return to the Big Leagues.

Robertson, 40, did not sign with any teams during the offseason after spending the 2024 season with the Texas Rangers. Instead, the 16-year MLB veteran chose to stay in shape during the season in hopes a team would come calling as many teams began to make a push for the postseason. He recently held a workout for a handful of teams to showcase his arm and ultimately re- signed with the Phillies.

This will be the Birmingham, AL native’s third stint with the ballclub. Robertson originally signed a two-year/$23MM deal prior to the 2019 MLB season but he only pitched 6-2/3 innings before having to undergo Tommy John surgery. The Phillies re-acquired Robertson via trade at the 2022 MLB trade deadline sending righty Ben Brown to the Chicago Cubs. Robertson proved to be a huge part of the Phillies bullpen and run to the 2022 World Series.

The Phillies have not announced a formal timetable of when Robertson might be expected to join the club in Philadelphia.