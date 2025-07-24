Philadelphia Phillies Showing Interest in Cleveland Guardians Outfielder Steven Kwan

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

As was evident in the Philadelphia Phillies extra innings loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, the Fightins have major issues in the outfield and they’re targeting a two-time All-Star to fix the issues.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Phillies are one of at least two teams engaged with the Cleveland Guardians about acquiring outfielder Steven Kwan should he be made available. The other team engaged in talks is reportedly the San Diego Padres.

A former two-time All-Star and three-time Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner, Kwan would immediately become one of the top hitters available on the trade market. The 26-year-old is slashing .285/.349/.392 with 6 homers, 33 RBI, 20 doubles, and a .742 OPS. The Oregon State product would be an immediate offensive upgrade for a Phillies outfield that has been struggling with any power or consistency outside of right fielder Nick Castellanos. Defensively, Kwan would also provide an upgrade over Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas.

Steven Kwan has multiple homers today for the very first time in his career! pic.twitter.com/U622uS6dHb — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 24, 2025

As ESPN’s Buster Olney points out, the Guardians will listen to offers for Kwan but moving him is another story. Kwan has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining and is costing the ballclub next to nothing at $4.175MM for the season. The Padres and the Phillies might not have enough in their farm systems to make a trade happen.

Anyway, that’s rumor No. 2,787. The 2025 MLB trade deadline is set for Thursday, July 31 at 6:00 PM/EDT.