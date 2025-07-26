Phillies

Eugenio Suarez to the Phillies Trade Rumors Heat Up, D-Backs Scouting Mick Abel

Published8 hours ago on July 26, 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially entered seller mode as the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches. The D-backs traded former All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners for a player and a prospect. Now that Naylor is out of the desert, all eyes have turned to Arizona’s other trade chip, slugger Eugenio Suarez. And wouldn’t you know it; the Philadelphia Phillies have been connected to the two-time National League All-Star. 

What We Know About the Phillies Pursuit of Eugenio Suarez

This isn’t the first time the Phillies have been connected to the slugging third baseman. Earlier this month, SportsRadio 94 WIP’s Alex Coll was the first to connect the Phillies to the 34-year-old third baseman. At the time, Coll connected the Phillies to Suarez and starter turned reliever Shelby Miller. Miller has since gone on the injured list but could be returning to the D-backs bullpen sooner rather than later. The Phillies have inked reliver David Robertson to a contract thus changing the club’s focus to a power-hitting right-handed bat. 

The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Scott Lauber has since confirmed Coll’s initial reports including the D-backs interest in Triple-A starting pitcher Mick Abel. According to Lauber, the D-backs had a scout in Allentown for Abel’s start on Friday for the IronPigs. Abel was less than impressive on Friday, but the N0. 6 prospect in the Phillies system has been pitching well since returning to Triple-A a few weeks ago.

So, where there’s smoke there’s fire, right?

We will just have to wait and see.

The 2025 MLB trade deadline is set for Thursday, July 31 at 6:00 PM/EDT. 