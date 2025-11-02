Philadelphia Union Advance to MLS Cup Semifinals with 3-0 Win Over Chicago Fire

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Union advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2025 Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs after a dominant 3‑0 victory over the Chicago Fire FC in Chicago.

Goals from Tai Baribo in the 8th and 16th minutes put Philadelphia in control early. A third goal by Bruno Damiani in the 35th minute sealed the win before halftime. Andre Blake kept a clean sheet, making a penalty save in the 32nd minute.

The Union will host the next round at Subaru Park after capturing the Supporters’ Shield during the regular season as the team with the most points. They await the winner of the matchup between the Charlotte FC and the New York City FC, with the semifinal set for the weekend of November 22.

Match Details

Final Score : Philadelphia 3, Chicago 0

Goals : Baribo 8′, Baribo 16′, Damiani 35′

Key Moment : Blake penalty save 32′

Format: Best‑of‑Three First Round, Game 2 completed the series

Looking Ahead

Philadelphia’s next challenge will be played at home as they aim to continue their postseason run toward the MLS Cup.