Philadelphia Union to Open 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs at Subaru Park on October 26

The Philadelphia Union will begin their 2025 MLS Cup Playoff run at Subaru Park on Sunday, October 26 at 5:30 p.m. ET, hosting the winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card match between Chicago Fire FC and Orlando City SC, the club announced this week.

The Union enter the postseason as the top seed in the Eastern Conference after a dominant regular season that saw them capture the Supporters’ Shield for the second time in franchise history. Philadelphia finished with 66 points, allowing a league-low 35 goals while setting a club record for away victories with eight.

The first round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three series, with the Union holding home-field advantage throughout. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday, November 1 on the road, and if necessary, Game 3 would return to Subaru Park on Saturday, November 8.

Philadelphia swept its regular-season series against Chicago and remained unbeaten against Orlando, giving the club confidence heading into the postseason. Led by head coach Bradley Carnell and sporting director Ernst Tanner, the Union’s balanced attack and elite defensive organization make them one of the league’s most complete teams heading into October.

Despite a 2-0 loss to Charlotte FC in the regular-season finale, the Union enter the playoffs well-rested and with a clear advantage at home, where they’ve posted 12 wins this year. Their defensive core, anchored by All-Star goalkeeper Andre Blake and a disciplined back line, remains the foundation of their success.

The Union’s postseason opener marks their fourth playoff appearance in five seasons, as they look to build on recent deep runs and bring Philadelphia its first MLS Cup title.

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m. ET — Subaru Park, Chester, Pa.