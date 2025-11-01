MLS Playoffs Preview: Philadelphia Union Aim to Clinch Series in Game 2 vs. Chicago Fire

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Union continue their playoff journey on the road Saturday, traveling to SeatGeek Stadium to face the Chicago Fire in Game 2 of their first-round best-of-three series. Philadelphia enters with a 1-0 lead after a strong second-half showing in Game 1, and a win on the road would send them through to the next round to face either Charlotte FC or New York City FC.

Chicago will be shorthanded after Sergio Oregel’s red card in stoppage time of the opener, a blow to their midfield depth as they try to keep their season alive. On the Union side, Jeremy Rafanello rejoins the traveling squad, giving head coach Jim Curtin another option in attack and midfield as Philadelphia looks to close the series without returning home for a decisive Game 3.

Tactically, the Union will aim to build on what worked in the second half of Game 1 — controlling possession, pressing high, and creating chances through quick ball movement. Defensive discipline will be crucial, as Chicago’s set pieces caused problems early in the first match.

The goal for Philadelphia is simple: finish the job. By securing a win in Chicago, the Union can avoid the unpredictability of a winner-take-all finale and carry momentum into the Eastern Conference semifinals. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.