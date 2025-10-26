Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire MLS Cup Playoff Preview: Lineup, Recent Results & TV Info

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Union kick off their 2025 MLS Cup Playoff campaign on Sunday, October 26, hosting the Chicago Fire at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. The match is set to begin at 5:30 PM ET.

Philadelphia enters the postseason as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, having secured the Supporters’ Shield with a 20-8-6 record. Their defense has been a standout, conceding just 35 goals—the third-best in the league. Offensively, the Union have netted 57 goals, ranking 10th in the league. At home, they have been particularly formidable, winning 7 of their last 8 matches at Subaru Park.

Chicago Fire FC enters the playoffs as the 8th seed, finishing the regular season with a 15-11-8 record. They boast one of the league’s most potent offenses, having scored 71 goals—second only to Inter Miami. However, their defense has been a concern, allowing 61 goals, the most among playoff teams. In their Wild Card match, Chicago secured a 3-1 victory over Orlando City, with homegrown star Brian Gutiérrez contributing a crucial goal.

In their most recent encounter in August 2025, the Union dominated Chicago with a 4-0 victory at Subaru Park. Historically, Philadelphia has had the upper hand, winning 19 of their 42 meetings with Chicago.

This best-of-three series will determine who advances to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday, November 1, in Chicago, with a potential Game 3 on Saturday, November 8, back at Subaru Park.

Fans can watch the match on FS1, FOX Deportes, or stream it via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.