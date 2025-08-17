Phillies Ace Zack Wheeler Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Blood Clot — How Long Could His Recovery Take?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has been placed on the 15-day Injured List after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right upper extremity, near his shoulder. The announcement came Saturday, August 16, 2025, shortly after the Phillies’ 2–0 loss to the Nationals. Dave Dombrowski, the team’s president of baseball operations, commended medical staff and athletic trainer Paul Buchheit for quickly identifying the clot—which “could have been a much more trying situation than it is.”

Wheeler had pitched five innings on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits, but afterward reported a sensation of “heaviness” in his right shoulder area—prompting further evaluation and imaging upon his return to Philadelphia. The Phillies have yet to establish a timeline for his return or clarity on whether long-term treatment, including blood thinners or possible surgical intervention, will be needed.

Wheeler, now 35, has had a stellar 2025 campaign—posting a 10-5 record, 2.71 ERA, and leading the majors with 195 strikeouts through 24 starts. He also leads the National League in WHIP (0.935). His absence undeniably shakes up the Phillies’ rotation heading down the stretch.

Teammates have expressed concern for Wheeler’s well-being above all else. “It’s obviously scary,” said Taijuan Walker, while Kyle Schwarber texted, “Hopefully it’s not going to be too serious… when it comes to someone’s health, we need him healthy first.”

Medical experts have weighed in on Wheeler’s diagnosis. In a tweet, Dr. Jesse Morse explained that the presence of a blood clot in a pitcher’s throwing arm raises serious considerations for treatment and recovery, stressing that careful monitoring will be essential before Wheeler can think about returning to the mound.

That’s most likely season-ending for Zack Wheeler due to a blood clot in his right shoulder. A big blow for the Phillies. Usually these require a minimum of being placed on 3 months of blood thinners. You’re not allowed to play on blood thinners. I’d personally start him… https://t.co/k2dv4RR5xM — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) August 16, 2025

What’s Wheelers Recovery Time?

How long will Wheeler be out? If history tells us anything, it’s going to be much longer than the 15-day injured list stint he was initially placed on. Blood clots are a serious medical condition that often require surgery, long-term treatment, and careful monitoring, with recovery times stretching months—or in some cases, more than a year. For pitchers especially, the road back can be unpredictable, and several players before Wheeler have endured extended absences after similar diagnoses.

Weston Wilson

In 2021, while playing Triple-A ball for Nashville, Wilson was diagnosed with a dangerous blood clot—about five inches long—in his right shoulder. After undergoing surgery and recovering in the following season, he eventually signed with the Phillies and made his MLB debut in August 2023. His return to top-level play took approximately a year from diagnosis to debut.

Alex Cobb

In mid-2011, Cobb began experiencing numbness and swelling in his right arm. By August 5, he underwent surgery that removed a blood clot and part of a rib to relieve the blockage. This ended his season. He returned to baseball at the outset of the 2012 campaign—indicating a recovery and return time just under a year.

Lance McCullers Sr

In July 1990, McCullers developed a clot in his throwing arm, requiring hospitalization and surgery to remove it from his wrist. He missed the entire 1991 season, but after successful surgery in September 1991, he returned to organized baseball in 1992—making his comeback mapped out over roughly 18 months.

Kip Wells

In 2006, Wells had surgery in early March to remove a blood clot in his right arm. Impressively, he returned to play by June 19, 2006—marking a rehabilitation period of only 3½ months before rejoining the field.

Glendon Rusch

In late 2006, Rusch was diagnosed with a life-threatening blood clot in his lung that sidelined him for the remainder of that season. He attempted a comeback starting in late 2007, signing a minor-league deal and seeking to return to form—spanning roughly 12–15 months from the clot to comeback attempts.

Player Clot Location Time to Return Weston Wilson Shoulder (Triple-A) ~1 year Alex Cobb Arm / Rib area ~1 year (end of season to next) Lance McCullers Throwing arm / wrist ~18 months Kip Wells Pitching hand ~3½ months Glendon Rusch Lung ~12–15 months

Given how long other athletes have needed to recover from blood clots, it’s hard to imagine Wheeler returning in time for the postseason. As much as the Phillies would love to see their ace on the mound, his health has to come first. The reality is Wheeler likely won’t be pitching in Red October.