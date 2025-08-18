Zack Wheeler Has Successful Surgery To Remove Blood Clot, Unknown Timeline For Return

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Saturday, news came out that Zack Wheeler had been placed on the injured list due to a blood clot.

The team announced just two days later that their ace had undergone successful surgery to remove the blood clot.

Right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler underwent a successful thrombolysis procedure to remove a blood clot in his right upper extremity this morning by Dr. Paul DiMuzio at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Further treatment and a subsequent timeline of recovery for Wheeler is to… — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 18, 2025

Unfortunately, that still comes with no accompanying update as to what the timeline for recovery is expected to be.

As outlined in the other cases by Michael last Saturday, surgery was the first step in each of those cases. The lowest return timeline included in that article is 3.5 months, which would put Wheeler out until Spring Training next season at the earliest.

That would deal a devastating blow to a team with World Series aspirations as they sit second in the National League standing off the backs of their pitching staff which would now be missing their ace, features a returned Aaron Nola who gave up 6 earned runs in 2.1 innings Sunday, and has a struggling Jesus Luzardo and Ranger Suarez ahead of Taijuan Walker with the team’s top depth option (Mick Abel) having been traded at the deadline.