Phillies to Acquire Minnesota Closer Jhoan Duran for Two Top Prospects Including Mick Abel

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Philadelphia Phillies are close to acquiring Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran.

BREAKING: Phillies close to acquiring Jhoan Duran from Twins, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2025

The Phillies have been in search of “controllable” bullpen arms and Duran’s name has been at the top of the list for about a month. The 27-year-old Duran has two-years of arbitration eligibility remaining. The Phillies will be sending No. 4 prospect C Eduardo Tait (Single-A Jersey Shore) and No. 6 prospect SP Mick Abel (Triple-A Lehigh Valley) to Minnesota as part of the deal. Not including Andrew Painter, Justin Crawford, or Aidan Miller is a win for the Phils.

A hard throwing righty, Duran routinely touches 100-MPH with his fastball with a 31.0% career strikeout rate and a ground ball rate of nearly 64%. In short, he’s inducing a groundball out if he’s not getting the strikeout. The 27-year-old has been incredible for the Twins this season posting 16 saves with a 2.01 ERA, 53 strikeouts, and a 1.17 WHIP in 49.1 innings pitched. Duran earned American League Reliever of the Month honors for his May performance where he posted a 4-1 record with seven saves and a 0.60 ERA.

The Phillies bullpen now has a bonified closer for the first time in a long time. Oh, he has an awesome entrance too!