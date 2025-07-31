Phillies

Phillies Make trade for Jhoan Duran & Fans react to it

Published4 hours ago on July 30, 2025

We are 24 hours away from the MLB trade deadline, and one of the questions is whether the Phillies will make a move to help this current team or if they will make some small moves with little buzz.

Phillies President Dave Dombrowski would show MLB that they are serious about winning it all & during the day, there was a report about a Proposed trade that the Phillies are making with the Twins for closer Jhoan Duran.

 

Following the Phillies’ loss to the White Sox, the Trade would be Official

 

Phillies fans would react to the trade by saying that they now have a legitimate closer to finish off games in Jhoan Duran

 

The Phillies would  announce that Jhoan Duran will be with the team when they start the weekend series with the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park on Friday