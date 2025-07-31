Phillies Make trade for Jhoan Duran & Fans react to it

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We are 24 hours away from the MLB trade deadline, and one of the questions is whether the Phillies will make a move to help this current team or if they will make some small moves with little buzz.

Phillies President Dave Dombrowski would show MLB that they are serious about winning it all & during the day, there was a report about a Proposed trade that the Phillies are making with the Twins for closer Jhoan Duran.

BREAKING: Phillies close to acquiring Jhoan Duran from Twins, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2025

Following the Phillies’ loss to the White Sox, the Trade would be Official

The Phillies have acquired right-handed pitcher Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for right-handed pitcher Mick Abel and minor league catcher Eduardo Tait. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 31, 2025

Phillies fans would react to the trade by saying that they now have a legitimate closer to finish off games in Jhoan Duran

so relieved that we got that duran and not the other — alex ꘩ (@zuccarellohno) July 30, 2025

Love the Duran trade primarily because it’s for 3 playoff runs. The price of Abel and Tait was high sure but fair. Our draft this year will replace Abel. #ringthebell — SouthPhillyPhan (@BubbaMontgomer3) July 30, 2025

WAIT WE GOT JHOAN DURAN — Alyssa Mayfield (@AlyssaMaria) July 30, 2025

Dave Dombrowski is trying to get Middleton his ******* trophy back 🏆 LFG #Phillies — mark (@mdc2363) July 30, 2025

Jhoan Duran for Abel and Tait?! And Duran is under control until 2028?! Say less! Let’s Go Dave! Now go get us another arm and a bat! RingTheBell — Jawn Kruk™️ (@JawnKruk215) July 30, 2025

It does seem like a bit of a steep price, but Jhoan Duran can’t become a free agent till 2028, so it’s not like a rental. And Eduardo Tait, tho a top prospect, is a couple years away. Phillies have to strike while in the Bryce Harper/Schwarber/Casstelanos/Turner veteran primes. https://t.co/oQRcOiF9cJ — Jen Greeneyes (@greeneyes_jen) July 30, 2025

Jhoan Duran is a fire pickup for the Phillies — Conor Myles (@SnipeMyles) July 30, 2025

Jhoan Duran without losing Andrew Painter 😳 — Connor Pratt (@PintSizePratt) July 30, 2025

Getting a top closer in Jhoan Duran while keeping Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller, and Justin Crawford is a win, a fat win. — Andrew Coté (@acote_88) July 30, 2025

Huge props to Dave Dombrowski. I doubted anything would happen, but he made this happen and addressed our #1 need in a big way. Now let's go get Suarez. — Paul Rakszawski (@Paul_Rakszawski) July 30, 2025

Was a big fan of Tait but holy shit Jhoan Duran is a Phillie and the cost wasn’t insane — Jules (@JIanniello5) July 30, 2025

Hey Dave, thanks for the closer, but as you can see, we also need a BIG Bat #RingtheBell — Dan Stu (@DanStu_1) July 30, 2025

Thank you Dave Dombrowski https://t.co/h7nSbIneux — Jonah Casel (@JonahCasel) July 30, 2025

HE DID IT. ALL IN DOMBROWSKI. Johan Duran is an absolute monster. One of the best in the game. Never a doubt Dave! pic.twitter.com/Nu7ReCvgoF — Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) July 30, 2025

LFG DOMBROWSKI!! Welcome to Philly Jhoan Duran! — James Worthington (@jworth1214) July 30, 2025

There has been a big move made by Dave Dombrowski and the #Phillies have life in the bullpen. Acquiring Jhoan Duran is an outstanding move and being able to keep Painter, Miller, and Crawford is actually crazy. Additionally, Duran is not a free agent until 2028. What a steal! — Noah (@PhillyNoah215) July 30, 2025

Phillies have control of Jhoan Duran for another two seasons for cheap.. This wasn’t just a rental, we now have our closer till 2028 #RingTheBell — Jack 🃏 John (@jnewszn) July 30, 2025

The Phillies would announce that Jhoan Duran will be with the team when they start the weekend series with the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park on Friday