Phillies

Phillies beat Red Soxs with walkoff catchers interference, fans react

David Malandra Jr photo
By
David Malandra Jr
Author photo
David Malandra Jr Sports Editor

I am Sports Reporter that covers Pro & College Sports in Philadelphia & any other events that are featured in Philadelphia

All posts by David Malandra Jr
Sports Editor

Published1 min ago on July 21, 2025

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
image (65)

Philadelphia: As everyone knows in sports, you never know what you’re going to see, especially something that has not happened in a very long time, and that is what we saw on Monday night as the Phillies would do battle with the Boston Red Sox from Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.

In the bottom of the 10th with the game tied at 2, the Phillies had bases loaded & Edmundo Sosa at bat & his bat would hit the catcher’s glove & the play would be challenged & the outcome

The Phillies would win the game & this would be the first time since 1971 that a walk-off would occur due to a catcher’s interference.

 

Following the game, Phillies fans would react to the craziest way to end a game