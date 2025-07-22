Phillies beat Red Soxs with walkoff catchers interference, fans react

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: As everyone knows in sports, you never know what you’re going to see, especially something that has not happened in a very long time, and that is what we saw on Monday night as the Phillies would do battle with the Boston Red Sox from Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.

In the bottom of the 10th with the game tied at 2, the Phillies had bases loaded & Edmundo Sosa at bat & his bat would hit the catcher’s glove & the play would be challenged & the outcome

The Phillies would win the game & this would be the first time since 1971 that a walk-off would occur due to a catcher’s interference.

Following the game, Phillies fans would react to the craziest way to end a game

Hilarious win. I don’t think I’ve seen a walk off catchers’ inference in my life — nicole (@nic_remy2021) July 22, 2025

We won because of catcher’s interference…you know what I’ll take it. A win is win. Go Phillies!! #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/F07AzT9bq9 — Kelly (@kellyrocks97) July 22, 2025

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a game end like that. You just never know what’s going to happen at the old ballpark. The beauty of baseball! #Phillies #RingTheBell — Philly Sports Fanatic (@thunderducks26) July 22, 2025

LMAOOOO WALK OFF CATCHERS INTERFERENCE?!??! BITCHES LOVE SOSAAAAAA — Lianna (@lianna_nanners) July 22, 2025

Walkoff catchers interference!!! I'll take it! #RingTheBell — Dan Stu (@DanStu_1) July 22, 2025

WALK OFF CATCHERS INTERFERENCE I LOVE BASEBALL — Casey (@dollardawgs) July 22, 2025

hahahahahahahaha walk off catcher’s interference is fucking HILARIOUS — Sabrina (@sabs313xo) July 22, 2025

Unbelievably Phillies way to win this game — Rachel (@jonesie17) July 22, 2025

Catchers interference is one way to win in extras. — Alyssa Mayfield (@AlyssaMaria) July 22, 2025

HAHAHAHA PHILLIES WIN ON CATCHER’S INTERFERENCE — lex (@AyLex23) July 22, 2025

WALK OFF CATCHER INTERFERENCE? WALK OFF BY CATCHER INTERFERENCE, CHAT? — tricia. (@trishadelphia) July 22, 2025

that is such a phillies way to win that game lmao HILARIOUS I’m dying — Grace Mansfield🎙️🎥✨✏️ (@grace_mansfi27) July 22, 2025

WALK OFF CATCHERS INTERFERENCE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — riley ✨ (@rileyy_rileyy) July 22, 2025

NO FUCKING WAY LMFAOOOOO — the amanda show (@amandaydreaming) July 22, 2025

Well that was a crazy, absolute nonsense way to win the game. But I’ll take it! #RingTheBell — Philly Sports Girl (@PhillySportGirl) July 22, 2025

Walk-off catchers interference and they didn’t get a hit in the bottom of the 10th😂😂 #RingTheBell — Moran (@Mugsy_Moran1221) July 22, 2025

EDMUNDO WALK OFF CATCHERS INTERFERENCE! We take it! He’s just a ball player man. Gives the team whatever they need. Wheeler battled. Harper stays on fire. Shout out Max Lazar. NAILS! What a weird win. #RingTheBell — Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) July 22, 2025

I fucking love baseball. Went to a game and we get a catchers interference in the bottom of the 10th walk off. game been around 150 years and something new happens everyday — nick ercole (@ercole_nick) July 22, 2025

HOLY SHIT — C O U R T N E Y (@icourtneycries) July 22, 2025