Bang, Bryson Stott goes deep, Phillies fans react

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: We are approaching the point in the season when we can see which other players will step up, and that is what we are seeing with the Phillies in Bryson Stott. On Friday night, the Phillies opened a series with the Kansas City Royals at Citizens Bank Park.

In the 7th inning with the Phillies up 6-2, Bryson Stott would launch a 2-run HR, which made it 8-2, his first home run since he went deep against the Marlins on Sep 5

TMac knew right away 😂 pic.twitter.com/7luFTBHfEn — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 13, 2025

Phillies fans would react to seeing Bryson Stott hit home run

stott hit that homer as i was thinking about how i saw my first stott homer a few weeks ago haha — Hailey🫶🏻 (@haileyswedo_) September 13, 2025

BRYSON STOTT 2 RUN HOMER!!!! #RingTheBell — Emily Cooper (@emmcooper42) September 13, 2025

Stotty is so back. https://t.co/x0yNPVykBN — Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) September 13, 2025

Well this Bryson Stott City Connect jersey i just bought seems to be the right choice haha #RingtheBell — Dan Stu (@DanStu_1) September 13, 2025

BRYSON. STOTT. BOMB. — “Sports fan Mark Kremer” (@mark_kremer) September 13, 2025

i called matty v’s rehab assignment and the bryson stott homer lmfao — bay ✨ (@pale_atlantis) September 13, 2025

EEEEEEHHHHHHH BRYSONNNNNNNN — Anna💐(Taylors Version) (@sillyphilliefan) September 13, 2025

ring the bell for Stott!!! 🎉🎉 — Rebecca (@BisBack4good) September 13, 2025

Phillies would win the game 8-2 & good to see Bryson Stott hitting homeruns as the Phillies continue to get closer to winning the NL East for the 2nd year in row.