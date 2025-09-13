Phillies

Bang, Bryson Stott goes deep, Phillies fans react

Published4 hours ago on September 12, 2025

Philadelphia: We are approaching the point in the season when we can see which other players will step up, and that is what we are seeing with the Phillies in Bryson Stott. On Friday night, the Phillies opened a series with the Kansas City Royals at Citizens Bank Park.

In the 7th inning with the Phillies up 6-2, Bryson Stott would launch a 2-run HR, which made it 8-2, his first home run since he went deep against the Marlins on Sep 5

Phillies fans would react to seeing Bryson Stott hit home run

Phillies would win the game 8-2 & good to see Bryson Stott hitting homeruns as the Phillies continue to get closer to winning the NL East for the 2nd year in row.